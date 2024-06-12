LTI, GTI, GSA and UG advance into YBG Tertiary Basketball League semis

Kaieteur Sports – Season two of the Youth Basketball of Guyana (YBG) Tertiary League concluded its fifth and final round before moving on to the knockout stage.

The National Gymnasium was electrified on Sunday as Linden Technical Institute (LTI), New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI), and the University of Guyana (UG) secured wins to advance to the semi-finals.

The triple-header began with a thrilling matchup between the Guyana Schools of Agriculture (GSA) and LTI. The crowd favorites, LTI, defeated GSA by 11 points, boosting their confidence for the next stage. Kemol Grimmond had an outstanding night, scoring 32 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, and making 4 steals, leading LTI to a commanding 72-61 victory. Leron Joseph also contributed significantly with 13 points and 9 rebounds. Despite strong performances from GSA’s Shannon Wilson and Dexter Quintyn, who scored 15 and 14 points respectively, GSA fell short.

In the second match, NATI dominated Upper Corentyne Combined with a 25-point blowout. Jerome Trim had an exceptional double-double performance with 14 points and 19 rebounds. Aberone Collins led the scoring with 23 points, as NATI stunned UCC 62-37. Timothy Rampersaud added 11 points and 8 rebounds to the victory. UCC’s Aaron King put up a commendable effort with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The University of Guyana clinched a spot in the semi-finals with a narrow 1-point win over the Government Technical Institute (GTI) in a nail-biting finish. Jushan Bailey’s 34-point game guided UG to a 62-61 victory, with Malachi Grimmond adding 11 points and 7 rebounds. Despite the loss, GTI’s Martin Edwards, Peter Langevine, and Jamal Mercier all posted double-doubles. Fortunately for GTI, they will still advance to the semi-finals due to the point’s distribution system.

The tournament will continue with the semi-finals this Sunday, June 16th, starting at 5:00 pm.