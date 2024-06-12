Latest update June 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana women’s hockey team to attend PAHF Challenge in Bermuda

Jun 12, 2024 Sports

Members of the 25-member squad expected to travel to Bermuda for 2024 PAHF Challenge.

Members of the 25-member squad expected to travel to Bermuda for 2024 PAHF Challenge.

Kaieteur Sport – The Guyana women’s hockey team is scheduled to compete in the 2024 Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Challenge set for Hamilton, Bermuda from September 20-28.  The Challenge is a qualifier for the PAHF Cup scheduled for Uruguay in 2025 and is Guyana’s only path to qualifying for a World Cup.

Six teams will be vying for the single available spot in the PAHF Cup which are hosts Bermuda, Brazil, Guyana, Jamaica, Peru and Mexico.   Of the six teams, Mexico is the highest ranked team listed as #37 in the world, followed by Peru as #41, Brazil at #54, Jamaica at #67, Bermuda at #68 and Guyana at #70.

A squad of 25 players has been selected to commence training for the Challenge.  The squad sees several new faces, mostly emerging from the country’s 2023 Under-21 team that competed in the Junior Pan American Championships that year.

Among the seasoned players of the squad are the Xavier sisters, Gabriella and Alysa, full back Trisha Woodroffe and right winger Chantelle Fernandes.  Fourteen year old phenomenon Makaylah Poole is the youngest of the squad which features thirteen under-21 players including overseas based Sarah Klautky, Charlia Webb and Madison Fernandes.The squad will be guided once again by national coach Philip Fernandes.

Guyana last competed in the PAHF Challenge back in 2011 where they finished runners-up to Uruguay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.  Only four players remain in contention for selection from the previous squad.

Meanwhile, the sport continues to struggle with the lack of an artificial surface and recently was crippled by the closure of the major cricket grounds in preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup.  Fernandes indicated that creative measures have to be taken in order to prepare a squad for such an event without a full-sized pitch as this remains the biggest challenge to improved international performances.

The 25 member squad comprise of six Goalkeepers – Alysa Xavier, Empress Charles, Jessica Mittelholzer, Keziah Johnason, Sarah Harry, as well as seven Defenders –Julia Gouveia, Kezia Chinian, Kirsten Gomes, Kazaquah Uzzi, Makeda Harding, Tekeisha Deleon, Trisha Woodroffe. The squad also has seven solid Midfielders – Charlia Webb, Clayza Bobb, Gabriella Xavier, Kenisha Wills, Madison Fernandes, Sarah Klautky, Temmara Clarke and five Strikers – Abosaide Cadogan, Carolyn Deane, Chantelle Fernandes, Makaylah Poole, Princessa Wilkie, Samantha Fernandes.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Deon Moore ‘brace’ Golden Jaguars to clinical win over Belize

Deon Moore ‘brace’ Golden Jaguars to clinical win over Belize

Jun 12, 2024

– Shabazz praises team performance By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sport – Deon Moore’s brace in the 66th and 71st minutes, along with Liam Gordon’s 67th- minute goal, propelled Guyana to...
Read More
Major Infrastructure work to transform South Dakota Circuit

Major Infrastructure work to transform South...

Jun 12, 2024

LTI, GTI, GSA and UG advance into YBG Tertiary Basketball League semis

LTI, GTI, GSA and UG advance into YBG Tertiary...

Jun 12, 2024

Royals Crush Raiders 101-49, to remain unbeaten, Jets blast winless Kings, 92-42

Royals Crush Raiders 101-49, to remain unbeaten,...

Jun 12, 2024

Guyana women’s hockey team to attend PAHF Challenge in Bermuda

Guyana women’s hockey team to attend PAHF...

Jun 12, 2024

Den Amstel FC and Monedderlust FC share points in goalless draw, Ann’s Grove FC dominate Buxton United FC 3-0

Den Amstel FC and Monedderlust FC share points in...

Jun 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]