Bandits rob Chinese supermarket of phone cards

Latest update June 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 12, 2024
Kaieteur News – Three bandits on Monday evening robbed the L. Smart Chinese Supermarket Red Road, Providence, East Bank Demerara of $300,000 worth of cell phone cards and the owner’s cellphone.
Police said that the robbery took place around 20:25hrs. Investigators reported that one of the suspects entered first and pretended that he was shopping. As he approached the counter, the other two suspects rushed into the supermarket and held the owner who was there at the time at gunpoint. They relieved him of his cellphone and then grabbed the phone cards before running away.
