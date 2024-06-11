Norton leads nominations for leader of PNCR

– Greenidge, Best, Lawrence also in the race

Kaieteur News – Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton on Monday secured most of the nominations ahead of the party’ Biennial Party Congress to be held later this month.

According to a release from the PNCR, on Monday was Nomination Day, which is part of the election process to elect a new Party executive including Party Leader, Chairman, two Vice Chairpersons, Treasurer and the fifteen Central Executive Committee members.

Without being nominated, a member is ineligible to be elected at the delegates congress billed for June 28th to 30th. According to the release all ten party regions submitted nominations. The preliminary results put Norton at over 80% of nominations. Sherwin Benjamin, Administrator of the Congress Committee gave a breakdown of the nominations for the leadership and Chairmanship of the party in a LIVE broadcast.

He said there were 218 groups from Regions One to Region Ten submitting nominations. The groups also included those from the PNCR overseas Chapter. During the process, Benjamin revealed that Norton gained 177 nominations, Amanza Walton- Desir, nine nominations; Roysdale Forde, 20 nominations; Volda Lawrence, one nomination; Gary Best, two nominations; Carl Greenidge, four nominations; and Simona Broomes, two nominations.

For Chairmanship of the party, seven persons were nominated, including Shurwayne Holder, Walton-Desir, Forde, Lawrence, Sharma Solomon, Christopher Jones and Broomes. The incumbent Chairman is leading the nominations in this regard.

Meanwhile, in a statement following the nomination, Forde said that the nominations process appeared to be smooth in terms of the flow of work being done. He however noted that every potential candidate only requires one single nomination. “It is not unusual for there to be multiple nominations which can be either based on general widespread support or a bit of political tactic to present a particular image. The converse situation may also apply,” Forde said.

He noted that as the party approaches the finality of the elections, the standards must be set to obey and protect the laws of party to move the PNCR and country forward and advance cause for a better Party, a better Guyana. “Our Party must rise for Guyana to rise in the right direction,” he said.