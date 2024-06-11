GSA Inaugural Indoor Volleyball tournament a huge success

Latest update June 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – History was created when the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) hosted an eight team inaugural volleyball extravaganza, with a number of top performances.
The competition held at the GSA Indoor facility, saw Berbice female academy, Demerara female academy, D’Edward male academy team, BHS male academy, GSA male academy team, Classic Ball Blasters (CBB) male academy, CBB senior female team and the Berbice senior female team competing against each other.
After a 30-point round robin playoff in the male academy segment, D’Edward and GSA advanced to the finals.
D’ Edwards defeated the GSA 25 – 19, 25 – 12 in a best of three games. D’Edward received the winning trophy and 12 medals, while GSA received the runners-up. The MVP went to Harold Booker of the D’Edward team.
In a thrilling encounter, the Demerara female academy defeated the Berbice female academy 25- 22. 19-25,14-16.
Demerara females received the winning trophy and medals. The MVP went to Saskia Butters of the Demerara Academy.
The senior female playoff saw CBB defeating Berbice Females 25-19, 25-22 in a best of three playoffs. The winning trophy went to CBB while the MVP was awarded to Eureka Dennis of CBB.
Presentations were made by Mr. Yannick Fingall, president of the Berbice Volleyball Association, Mr. Rodney Fredericks, president of the Demerara Volleyball Association, Miss Leame Davis, Demerara academy coach.
Prizes came with the compliments of the National Sports Commission and GVF President. The turnout for the games was tremendous. While comments made about the venue were very encouraging.
