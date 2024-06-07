Latest update June 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Local group launches book chronicling Mahaica Wetlands and Mangroves

Jun 07, 2024 News

A copy of the book: The Visual Chronicles of the Mahaica Wetlands and Mangroves

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Management Consultants (EMC) Foundation on Wednesday unveiled its landmark coffee table book, “The Visual Chronicles of the Mahaica Wetlands and Mangroves,” at the historic Umana Yana in Georgetown on June 5, 2024.

President Irfaan Ali being presented with a copy of the book by Founder of  EMC, Shyam Nokta

This pioneering publication celebrates the vibrant culture and rich biodiversity of the Mahaica Watershed, featuring compelling narratives and stunning visuals captured by talented Guyanese photographers, EMC said in a press release.

The book was intentionally launched on World Environment Day, observed this year under the theme “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience,” as a timely reminder to celebrate and redouble efforts to protect and sustainably manage Guyana’s natural and cultural assets: its forests, watersheds, biodiversity, and people.

The launch was a vibrant affair, featuring a poem from Pakuri Village, a photography exhibit, and captivating videos that highlighted the diverse beauty of Mahaica. It brought together representatives from partner organisations and local communities, all of whom played a crucial role in the project’s success. The event included contributions from key project supporters, including Kemraj Parsram, the Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Timothy Andrews, the Toshao of Pakuri Village, and British High Commissioner to Guyana, Her Excellency Mrs. Jane Miller OBE. His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali delivered the keynote speech. He endorsed the initiative and congratulated the EMC Foundation on its efforts in environmental education.

Shyam Nokta, the Founder and Director of the EMC Foundation, shared the inspiration behind the project. “Mahaica is a truly special place, both ecologically and culturally. We can only understand and appreciate it by visiting and engaging with its communities and culture. This is why the EMC Foundation identified the Mahaica Watershed as one of its priorities. We are committed to working with agencies and local stakeholders to help raise awareness of the importance of this area, especially among the youth, and hopefully inspire affirmative action for its preservation.” The coffee-table book is the culmination of the Visual Chronicles of the Mahaica Wetlands and Mangroves: Capturing Culture and Biodiversity for Conservation Project, implemented by the EMC Foundation with support from the Blue Social Challenge Fund Pilot, part of the UK’s Sustainable Blue Economy Programme. It is part of the EMC Foundation’s sustained efforts to manage and protect the Mahaica Watershed. It aims to raise awareness and cultivate a collective commitment to preserving the Mahaica wetland and mangrove ecosystems.

