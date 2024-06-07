Guyana Marine Conservation Society signs MoU with UG for research collaboration

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Marine Conservation Society (GMCS) celebrated World Environment Day by hosting its second scientific symposium under the theme “Foundations of Sustainability: The People and the Resources of the Barima Mora Passage.”

The bi-annual event, supported by funding from IDB Lab, brought together experts and representatives from various organizations to discuss critical research and initiatives in the Barima Mora Passage (BMP), GMCS said in a press release.

GMCS’ Research Manager, Puja Jaichand, noted that while research is integral to conservation efforts in the BMP, much of it would not be possible without the support of the communities.

The symposium featured presentations on topics such as mangrove conservation, DNA, building with nature, community engagement, and alternative livelihoods for stakeholders impacted by conservation efforts. Attendees included representatives from the United Nations, the British High Commission, the University of Guyana (UG), IDB Lab Guyana, the European Union, the Greater Guyana Initiative, and numerous conservation agencies within Guyana.

A highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between GMCS and the University of Guyana. This significant agreement, witnessed by an esteemed audience, marks the beginning of a collaborative and concentrated effort to involve local researchers, especially students, in research initiatives in the BMP. The MoU was signed by Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin, Vice Chancellor of UG, and Dr. Arianne Harris, Vice Chairperson of the GMCS Board of Directors. Dr. Marie Correia, Chairperson of the GMCS Board of Directors, emphasized the importance of this partnership in fostering local research and empowering the next generation of conservationists.

In a gesture of appreciation, GMCS presented drawings by students from the Region 1 school district to the British High Commissioner, Jane Miller OBE, Vice Chancellor Mohamed-Martin, and IDB Country Representative, Ms. Lorena Salazar.