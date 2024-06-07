Latest update June 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana Marine Conservation Society signs MoU with UG for research collaboration

Jun 07, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Marine Conservation Society (GMCS) celebrated World Environment Day by hosting its second scientific symposium under the theme “Foundations of Sustainability: The People and the Resources of the Barima Mora Passage.”

The bi-annual event, supported by funding from IDB Lab, brought together experts and representatives from various organizations to discuss critical research and initiatives in the Barima Mora Passage (BMP), GMCS said in a press release.

GMCS’ Research Manager, Puja Jaichand, noted that while research is integral to conservation efforts in the BMP, much of it would not be possible without the support of the communities.

The symposium featured presentations on topics such as mangrove conservation, DNA, building with nature, community engagement, and alternative livelihoods for stakeholders impacted by conservation efforts. Attendees included representatives from the United Nations, the British High Commission, the University of Guyana (UG), IDB Lab Guyana, the European Union, the Greater Guyana Initiative, and numerous conservation agencies within Guyana.

A highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between GMCS and the University of Guyana. This significant agreement, witnessed by an esteemed audience, marks the beginning of a collaborative and concentrated effort to involve local researchers, especially students, in research initiatives in the BMP. The MoU was signed by Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin, Vice Chancellor of UG, and Dr. Arianne Harris, Vice Chairperson of the GMCS Board of Directors. Dr. Marie Correia, Chairperson of the GMCS Board of Directors, emphasized the importance of this partnership in fostering local research and empowering the next generation of conservationists.

In a gesture of appreciation, GMCS presented drawings by students from the Region 1 school district to the British High Commissioner, Jane Miller OBE, Vice Chancellor Mohamed-Martin, and IDB Country Representative, Ms. Lorena Salazar.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

EXXON thieving oil profits!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies, Uganda clash under lights as home team look to keep win streak at Providence alive 

Windies, Uganda clash under lights as home team look to keep win...

Jun 07, 2024

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup…West Indies vs. Uganda  Kaieteur Sports – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup action continues at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence tonight with host’s West...
Read More
Raiders Edge Kings, 51-48, as LABA Senior League continues

Raiders Edge Kings, 51-48, as LABA Senior League...

Jun 07, 2024

Joseph, Hetmyer, Shepherd among 8 Guyanese retained by Amazon Warriors 

Joseph, Hetmyer, Shepherd among 8 Guyanese...

Jun 07, 2024

Dindyal returns as Guyana U19 Captain ahead of July’s CWI Rising Stars 50-Over Championships 

Dindyal returns as Guyana U19 Captain ahead of...

Jun 07, 2024

Guinness ‘Greatness of the Streets’ Essequibo Edition kicks off tonight

Guinness ‘Greatness of the Streets’ Essequibo...

Jun 07, 2024

Guyana Beverages Inc. onboard with Petra Organisation to host Upper Mazaruni U18 Football

Guyana Beverages Inc. onboard with Petra...

Jun 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]