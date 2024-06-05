$101M estimated to extend Charity primary and secondary schools

Kaieteur News – Both the Charity Primary and Secondary Schools located in Region Two will be extended this year to an estimated figure of $101 million.

This is according to a total account of the Ministry of Education engineer’s estimate for the projects. At a recent reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that the extension at the primary school building is estimated at $48 million, while the secondary school is pegged at $53 million.

At a press conference last month, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand mentioned that the government would be repairing and upgrading all schools across the country to ensure children are learning in a safe and comfortable environment. Already a number of schools are under repairs and construction while some projects are in the tender process. This year, the ministry was allocated $74.4 billion from the national budget which will see funds go towards, rehabilitating, constructing and maintaining educational facilities in the country.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Extension of Charity Secondary School annex, (Kabakaburi).

Bidder Amount Tendered Lourenzo Barber Shop Weeding Supply & Contracting $43,863651 Vin’s Construction & Supply $50,977,455 Builders Hardware General Supply & Construction $143,023,675 Builders Engineering & Architecture Consultancy $44,845,635 Innovus Engineering & Supplies $46,845,720 Engineer’s Estimate $53,000,000

Extension of Charity Primary School.

Bidder Amount Tendered Vin’s Construction & Supply $45,295,260 Builders Hardware General Supply & Construction $47,706,706 IMS Construction & Logistics Services $42,518,745 Innovus Engineering & Supply $46,534,020 Builders Engineering & Architecture Consultancy $44,706,760 Lourenzo Barber Shop Weeding Supply & Contracting $42,488,291 United Builder Engineering & General Supply $45,755,230 HKC Machineries $44,516,420 Max Art $45,512,100 Gurudev Mahadeo Contracting Service $46,755,230 AG Enterprise $46,261,100 Engineer’s Estimate $48,000,000

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement UPS, desktop computer, laptops and printers.

Bidder Amount Tendered Pearless Solutions $12,790,000 KM Technology $13,297,310 Nationwide Imports $16,673,833 PBS Technologies Guyana Inc. $16,961,710 Digital Technology Group of Companies $12,840,900 Synetech Inc. $10,094,700

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Casting of compound and construction of drain, fence, concrete culvert and concrete revetment at Essequibo Sub Registry.

Bidder Amount Tendered Yajouda Persaud & Son General Construction $73,517,745 Caribbean Concrete Guyana Inc. $79,801,260 J. Persaud & Sons Construction $76,304,235 Jaikam Construction & Supplies Inc. $67,726,995 Engineer’s Estimate $68,077,905

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Repairs to CPA office – Whim.

Bidder Amount Tendered True Force Services Inc. $5,875,100 Security Plus $5,613,300 Sawa Investments Inc. $6,703,180 N. Ramnarine Construction $6,750,040 Zubair Contracting $5,783,800 AMN Construction $8,063,880 Nardeo Chaitram Welding & Fabrication & General $10,619,400 Engineer’s Estimate $5,629,750

Supply and delivery of one double cab 4×4 motor vehicle.

Bidder Amount Tendered Massy Motors Guyana Limited $8,800,000 Beharry Automotive Limited $15,719,275

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Hosting of EPA’s Anniversary dinner and Award Ceremony 2024.

Bidder Amount Tendered Atlantic Hotel Inc. $7,330,965