$101M estimated to extend Charity primary and secondary schools

Kaieteur News – Both the Charity Primary and Secondary Schools located in Region Two will be extended this year to an estimated figure of $101 million.
This is according to a total account of the Ministry of Education engineer’s estimate for the projects. At a recent reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that the extension at the primary school building is estimated at $48 million, while the secondary school is pegged at $53 million.
At a press conference last month, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand mentioned that the government would be repairing and upgrading all schools across the country to ensure children are learning in a safe and comfortable environment. Already a number of schools are under repairs and construction while some projects are in the tender process. This year, the ministry was allocated $74.4 billion from the national budget which will see funds go towards, rehabilitating, constructing and maintaining educational facilities in the country.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Education
Extension of Charity Secondary School annex, (Kabakaburi).
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Lourenzo Barber Shop Weeding Supply & Contracting
|$43,863651
|Vin’s Construction & Supply
|$50,977,455
|Builders Hardware General Supply & Construction
|$143,023,675
|Builders Engineering & Architecture Consultancy
|$44,845,635
|Innovus Engineering & Supplies
|$46,845,720
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$53,000,000
Extension of Charity Primary School.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Vin’s Construction & Supply
|$45,295,260
|Builders Hardware General Supply & Construction
|$47,706,706
|IMS Construction & Logistics Services
|$42,518,745
|Innovus Engineering & Supply
|$46,534,020
|Builders Engineering & Architecture Consultancy
|$44,706,760
|Lourenzo Barber Shop Weeding Supply & Contracting
|$42,488,291
|United Builder Engineering & General Supply
|$45,755,230
|HKC Machineries
|$44,516,420
|Max Art
|$45,512,100
|Gurudev Mahadeo Contracting Service
|$46,755,230
|AG Enterprise
|$46,261,100
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$48,000,000
Ministry of Home Affairs
Procurement UPS, desktop computer, laptops and printers.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Pearless Solutions
|$12,790,000
|KM Technology
|$13,297,310
|Nationwide Imports
|$16,673,833
|PBS Technologies Guyana Inc.
|$16,961,710
|Digital Technology Group of Companies
|$12,840,900
|Synetech Inc.
|$10,094,700
Ministry of Legal Affairs
Casting of compound and construction of drain, fence, concrete culvert and concrete revetment at Essequibo Sub Registry.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Yajouda Persaud & Son General Construction
|$73,517,745
|Caribbean Concrete Guyana Inc.
|$79,801,260
|J. Persaud & Sons Construction
|$76,304,235
|Jaikam Construction & Supplies Inc.
|$67,726,995
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$68,077,905
Ministry of Human Services and Social Security
Repairs to CPA office – Whim.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|True Force Services Inc.
|$5,875,100
|Security Plus
|$5,613,300
|Sawa Investments Inc.
|$6,703,180
|N. Ramnarine Construction
|$6,750,040
|Zubair Contracting
|$5,783,800
|AMN Construction
|$8,063,880
|Nardeo Chaitram Welding & Fabrication & General
|$10,619,400
|Engineer’s Estimate
|$5,629,750
Supply and delivery of one double cab 4×4 motor vehicle.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Massy Motors Guyana Limited
|$8,800,000
|Beharry Automotive Limited
|$15,719,275
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Hosting of EPA’s Anniversary dinner and Award Ceremony 2024.
|Bidder
|Amount Tendered
|Atlantic Hotel Inc.
|$7,330,965
