Teen with Guyanese roots competes in Miss Maryland Teen USA Pageant

By: Shania Williams

Kaieteur News – A vibrant 14-year-old girl with Guyanese roots has fearlessly showcased her heritage on the stage of the Miss Maryland Teen USA Pageant 2024.

Nalynie Dat of Silver Springs, Maryland, USA braved the stage of the Miss Teen Maryland on Friday with the crowning ceremony on Saturday.

This was the teenager’s first pageant which surely presented a platform her to shine.

Despite her young age, Dat exudes confidence and determination.

She told The Waterfalls, “I decided to compete in the Miss Maryland Teen USA Pageant because I wanted to encourage young girls my age to take part and be confident in them. This also gives me a platform to bring awareness to bullying and other important issues.”

Dat shared that her connection to her Guyanese heritage is profound. She spoke fondly of the rich culture, traditions, and cuisine that define her 2nd homeland.

“I love being Guyanese because of the amazing food, culture, and traditions. My favourite holiday is Phagwah (Holi),” Dat expressed.

The Guyanese community in the US particularly those from Maryland have rallied behind Dat, offering unwavering support throughout her journey further encouraging her to vie for crown.

Dat shared, “I have been receiving an overwhelming amount of support from the Guyanese community. For example, my coach, Ms. Victoria from “Be Victorious Prep,” everyone voting online, and people donating canned goods for Happy Helpers for the homeless.”

Despite being away from Guyana, the teenager ensures her cultural heritage remains an integral part of her life. Whether it’s through her mom’s delicious cooking or her love for cricket, she stays connected to her roots, fostering a sense of belonging and identity.

“My family and I used to visit Guyana every year, but when COVID hit, we had to stop”, however because of the Dats’ patriotic love for their country and for cricket she expressed, “we went back last year to see the Amazon Warriors win!”

Dat told this publication too that dancing is her passion and keeps her intact with her Guyanese roots. “I love dancing very much. I have been dancing since I was 3. I do Ballet, Jazz, Modern, Bollywood, and Bharatanatyam. I also learn some k-pop dances in my free time. Dancing connects to my Guyanese culture because it reflects the traditions and history behind our culture.”

As the teenager graced the stage of the Miss Maryland Teen USA Pageant, her family stands proudly, waving the Guyanese flag in support.