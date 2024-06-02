Govt. to spend $269M to construct farm-to-market roads at Buxton, La Harmonie & Sparta

Kaieteur News – During a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that the Ministry of Agriculture through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is preparing to spend approximately $269 million to construct three farm-to-market roads across the coastland.

The roads will be located at Buxton/ Friendship on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) which is estimated to cost $79.3 million, at La Harmonie on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) which is estimated to cost $130 million, and at Sparta in Region Three which is estimated to cost $59 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Agriculture – National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)

Construction of all-weather road at Buxton/ Friendship, East Coast Demerara.

Rehabilitation of farm to market road at La Harmonie, Region Three.

Rehabilitation of farm to market road at Sparta, Essequibo.

National Agricultural Research Extension Institute.

Supply and delivery and testing of 20 new fogging machines.

Supply and delivery of 1500 pieces farming tools.

Supply and delivery of one complete cassava flour plant for NAREI.

Supply and delivery of one complete poultry feed pellet making line for NAREI.

NDIA

Construction of timber bridge at La Jalousie East Channel.

Construction of main access bridge at Belle East, Canal No.2, West Bank Demerara, Region 3.