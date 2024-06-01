Sometimes dem parties’ supporters does agree with each other

Dem Boys Seh…

We gat two main political parties and dem does be fighting one another. One does keep a press conference early on Thursday and de odder one does keep another one later in de same day to respond to what the first one said. It is like a tit-for-politics. No reciprocity though.

And some of dem supporters does like pick up de parties’ fire rage. Dey does join de chorus and end up criticizing de other party and saying how dem party is better than de odder.

So whenever is election period, de political tempers does flare and yuh does gat to ensure dat de two sides nah meet up and cause no trouble. During election time, each of dem party does gat dem own colour and dem does exchange banter and tantalize.

One day the police was on a patrol when dem see a supporter of de fuss party lying down injured by de side of de road. Then dem go to de opposite side of de road and dem see de supporter of de odder party also lying injured on de road.

So dem ask one of de injured. “What really happen here? Y’all been fighting?”

De injured man explained, “I saw this fellow from the odder party and I tell he how he leader is no good. And then he turn to me and tell me how my leader is a fool. We were just about to shake hands when de truck came racing down de road and knock both of we down.”

Talk half. Leff half