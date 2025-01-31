Pensioner choked to death in East Canje

Kaieteur News-A 77-year-old man identified as Pooshandeo Rambaran, was choked to death on Thursday at Canje, Berbice, police said.

According to police at around 10:30hrs on Thursday, they received an anonymous phone call, where a man reported that he saw another man choking an individual on the roadway. “A police rank responded to the report and proceeded to Lot 13 Goed Bananen Land, East Canje, Berbice, where he found Pooshandeo Rambaran, a 77-year-old pensioner, lying motionless,” the police said.

Rambaran was picked up and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty. The suspect Ramjit Ranlall, a security guard of Adelphi Village East Canje Berbice was arrested. He remains in police custody assisting with the investigations.

(Pensioner choked to death in East Canje)