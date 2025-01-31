Inhumane treatment towards staff at GECOM

Dear Editor,

We write to express our serious concerns about the management practices of the Chief Election Officer (CEO) and Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO), which have badly affected staff morale and the overall work environment at our electoral office.

Since they assumed their positions, many employees have resigned, and those who remain feel demoralized and afraid to speak up for fear of being victimized. While these challenges exist at the head office level, these issues highlighted here reflect the state of the organisation in all regions.

There is a growing sense of unfairness in the workplace. Certain staff receive special treatment, while others are disciplined unfairly. This favouritism has created mistrust among staff and is harming teamwork. It feels like those who are favoured can do no wrong, while others are targeted for minor mistakes.

The CEO and DCEO seem overly focused on issuing memos for small issues, rather than addressing the bigger problems we face. No longer are issues discussed, instead only memos are issued. Staff who are unable to defend themselves properly in writing are often disadvantaged. This micromanagement has added unnecessary stress and shifted focus away from our important responsibilities.

Their rigid approach to enforcing attendance and punctuality policies does not consider the personal challenges and circumstances of individual employees. While accountability is important, this strict and one-size-fits-all method is driving many good workers away. For example, getting time off has become a major issue, with policies being applied unfairly and harshly.

Basic workplace needs, such as toiletries, are often unavailable for months. Work environments have deteriorated with no maintenance and enhancements done. A simple walk to the compound in Kingston is likened to a garbage dump. Staff complaints are ignored, and those who speak up risk being targeted. Meanwhile, those who are favored escape punishment for breaking the rules. Many staff feel disrespected and undervalued.

Even during the Christmas party, staff were left with no transportation arrangements nor allowances for leaving work early. As a result, many did not attend. To make matters worse, the CEO himself did not show up. After three years in office, he has yet to hold a meeting with all staff. This lack of engagement makes us feel disconnected and unimportant. Gossiping is also a growing problem, with rumours and tattling seeming to be rewarded. We urge the Commissioners and Chairman to investigate these troubling issues and take steps to improve the management of our office. It is time for changes that promote basic human respect, and a positive work environment for all employees.

Sincerely,

Concerned Staff Members

(Inhumane treatment towards staff at GECOM)