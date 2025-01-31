EPA begins 3-day audit of Massy Gas Products following gas cylinder explosions

Kaieteur News-After months of complaints regarding gas bottle-related explosions, which have been linked to Massy Gas Products, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched a comprehensive three-day audit of the entity.

Massy Gas Products has faced scrutiny from consumers after several explosions were linked to gas cylinders supplied by the company. However, the company has repeatedly said that it is not at fault for the incidents.

The EPA in a statement on Wednesday said that the audit, which began on January 29, 2025 , is aimed at assessing the company’s compliance with environmental regulations, particularly regarding the handling, storage and transportation of gas cylinders. The audit will involve a detailed review of the facility’s records, manufacturing processes, and safety practices.

“EPA officers will conduct a thorough review of the facility’s records and documentation, examine its manufacturing and bottling processes, and assess the transportation and distribution of its products. The audit will also evaluate safety measures, environmental management practices, and adherence to permit conditions to ensure public and environmental safety,” EPA said.

On Thursday, EPA officers focused on assessing the facility’s manufacturing and bottling processes. They conducted a “detailed evaluation” of the procedures used in gas cylinder production, testing, and filling. Additionally, the agency reviewed operational practices to verify adherence to regulatory requirements and best practices for handling liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), nitrogen and oxygen.

Further, the EPA recommended safety tips to consumers to prevent future incidents. “Use the correct type of regulator for their gas cylinders to prevent leaks and ensure safe operation. Avoid storing gas bottles in unventilated cupboards or enclosed spaces. If gas cylinders are kept indoors, proper ventilation must be maintained to reduce the risk of gas accumulation and potential hazards.”

The Agency has committed to providing additional updates on the three-day audit.

On January 24, 2025, representatives from the EPA, the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), the Guyana Fire Service, and the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), met to discuss a coordinated action plan in response to the recent gas cylinder explosions.

The agencies agreed on several first steps to address the ongoing crisis, including continuing inspections and investigations of relevant facilities and components. They also committed to sharing their findings, which will be reviewed to develop a comprehensive action plan. This plan will include safety measures for suppliers, vendors, and consumers.

The meeting followed Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s public call for a thorough investigation into the recent gas cylinder explosions which resulted in the death of two persons.

