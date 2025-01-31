CHANCES OF SHARED GOVERNANCE ARE SLIM

Dear Editor

The chances of there being shared governance between APNU and the PPP/C are very slim if history is a guide. After PNC/R strongman Hamilton Green was expelled by Desmond Hoyte, Green proceeded to form the Good and Green for Guyana (GGG). He contested the Georgetown municipal elections against his former PNC party and won 12 seats, with Hoyte’s PNC/R getting 10 seats and the PPP winning 8 seats. Dr. Cheddi Jagan proposed sharing the Mayorship.

However, Hoyte was not only adamantly opposed to the idea but harboured a deep, personal hostility to Dr. Jagan.

Despite Hoyte’s hostility, the PPP was still able in 1994 to reach an agreement with the PNC for sharing the leadership of the City Council.

After the election results, Dr. Jagan met with Green and proposed the rotation of Mayors for the three-year period – First year GGG, Second year PNC and Third year PPP. But when the turn came for Philomena Sahoy-Shury of the PPP to take up her position as Mayor, the PNC reneged. The PNC did not want to share governance at the City Council level. How will they fare in shared governance at the national level?

Respectfully,

Sultan Mohamed

(CHANCES OF SHARED GOVERNANCE ARE SLIM)