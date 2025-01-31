Latest update January 31st, 2025 4:04 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

CHANCES OF SHARED GOVERNANCE ARE SLIM

Jan 31, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor

The chances of there being shared governance between APNU and the PPP/C are very slim if history is a guide. After PNC/R strongman Hamilton Green was expelled  by Desmond Hoyte,  Green proceeded to form the Good and Green for Guyana (GGG). He contested the Georgetown municipal elections against his former PNC party and won 12 seats, with Hoyte’s PNC/R getting 10 seats and the PPP winning 8 seats. Dr. Cheddi Jagan proposed sharing the Mayorship.

However, Hoyte was not only adamantly opposed to the idea but harboured a deep, personal hostility to Dr. Jagan.

Despite Hoyte’s hostility, the PPP was still able in 1994 to reach an agreement with the PNC for sharing the leadership of the City Council.

After the election results, Dr. Jagan met with Green and proposed the rotation of Mayors for the three-year period – First year GGG, Second year PNC and Third year PPP.   But when the turn came for Philomena Sahoy-Shury of the PPP to take up her position as Mayor, the PNC reneged. The PNC did not want to share governance at the City Council level. How will they fare in shared governance at the national level?

Respectfully, 

Sultan Mohamed

(CHANCES OF SHARED GOVERNANCE ARE SLIM)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 27th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Anna Regina Secondary reign supreme

Anna Regina Secondary reign supreme

Jan 30, 2025

-CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited GTTA/MOE Schools TT C/chips a resounding success Kaieteur Sports- The CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL) Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Ministry of...
Read More
Fifties from Forde, Drakes, McCaskie give Barbados edge heading into Day 2 versus Eagles 

Fifties from Forde, Drakes, McCaskie give...

Jan 30, 2025

CANOC Executive Committee gathers in Guyana for pivotal Annual Retreat

CANOC Executive Committee gathers in Guyana for...

Jan 30, 2025

Dujon questions CWI over “surprise’ axing of coach Coley

Dujon questions CWI over “surprise’...

Jan 30, 2025

Wills, Bahabur, Johnson shine at GTTA Novice Championship

Wills, Bahabur, Johnson shine at GTTA Novice...

Jan 30, 2025

Guyanese boxers shine at T&T National Boxing Championships

Guyanese boxers shine at T&T National Boxing...

Jan 29, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]