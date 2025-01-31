Bandits remove safes, cash registers in Andrews Supermarket break-in

Kaieteur News-Bandits Wednesday night broke into Andrews Supermarket on Robb and Light Streets, Georgetown carting off with an undisclosed sum of cash and other items.

Police in a press release said that the robbery occurred between 22:00hrs Wednesday and 07:45hrs Thursday by persons unknown. According to the 34-year-old store manager, at about 22:00hrs Wednesday night, he was the last person to leave the building and he secured it by the means provided and went home.

At about 07:45hrs Thursday, he returned to the supermarket and discovered the door to the storage bond located on the lower flat of the building was opened. Upon checking, he discovered that the roof leading to the storage bond was cut open. He then made checks in the building and observed the cash registers in the supermarket on the ground floor were damaged and an undisclosed sum of cash removed. He made further checks on the second floor and observed the Money Gram office was ransacked and two metal safes containing an undisclosed amount of cash which were secured in the said office were missing. Several persons in the area were questioned as investigations continue.

