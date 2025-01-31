A glimpse of the Health Sector: Budget 2025

Dear editor,

This year started off right with a whopping allocation of $143.2B in Budget 2025 for the health sector. I would say that this will be a continuation of progress that has started since 2020. We have seen the tremendous progress that the Ministry of Health has produced from the development of new policies to the mass infrastructural development. We have seen how many persons have been accessing quality decentralized healthcare which never existed before. I am excited for what Budget 2025 promises to bring to the table.

Last week, I listened to many Opposition members in their budget presentations questioning why the government is investing in building new hospitals. Mr. Norton in his press conference sometime last week even said, “they are building hospitals for corruption purposes”.

And I thought that perhaps if we really cared about people and their wellbeing that we would want to support the expansion of health care for people instead of placing “Wild West” accusations. As a citizen, I believe that the construction of these hospitals should be applauded since health care services are mandatory and should be considered as a major priority for people. With the number of patients that requires medical attention at the Guyana Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). The patient load will be reduced significantly since more persons will have access to quality health care in a well-cared-for manner and most importantly with the growing population and expansion of the housing sector this will be greatly needed.

Imagine what relief this will bring in regard to the referral rate and to the people of Moruca, Kamarang, Kato, Lethem & New Amsterdam and these are just a few.

I admire the way in which the government is prioritizing the health and education sectors since these two are paramount for our well-being and growth. According to the budget estimates, last year $5B alone was allocation to the component of infrastructure – upgrade to health infrastructure and this year $6.3B was allocated to rehabilitate and construct new health posts across the hinterlands. I am always happy to hear of projects being executed in the hinterlands because I see the need for further advancements for our Indigenous brothers and sisters to have access to these.

Another key component I look forward to is drugs and medical supplies. If we were to conduct a macro analysis of the supply of drugs line item 6221 of Volume 1 of the budget estimates, we would see that in 2019 $4.9B was expended. Fast forward to 2024, $19B was expended and now this year-2025, the allocation is $22.4B.

This has seen a 357.1% increase from 2019 to 2025. The supply of drugs is slated to be more efficient with the provision of 5 new drugs bonds catered for in budget 2025 for the efficient provision of Drugs and Medical supplies. This reflects a government’s commitment that cares for people while advancing the health sector.

I am impressed with what I saw in Volume 3 of the budget under the component – One Health Programme which received an allocation of $230M for the provision of multi- sectoral health surveillance systems, laboratory equipment and capacity building.

This means that we can expect improved disease monitoring, early detection of outbreaks, enhanced diagnostic capabilities and of course with a collaborative health approach. These preventative measures show how proactive the minister of health Dr. Frank Anthony is as it relates prioritizing prevention.

Let us not forget the medical treatment component of the Ministry of Health. In 2019, $220M was expended to offer assistance to 684 persons. In 2024, $1.4B was expended which benefitted 2653 persons. In 2025, 2.5B is being allocated to support this programme and that is a magnificent increase from 2019 to 2025.

The Ministry of Health-Disability and Rehabilitative Services Programme from 2021- 2025 distributed 4091 hearing aids, 2176 wheelchairs and 2176 prothesis. With an allocation of $293M in Budget 2025 this programme is expected to thrive and offer continued support to the Guyanese people that needs it.

Following Dr. Frank’s continued commitment in the health sector. These are just some of the allocations that should see a stronger health system, improved public health outcomes and which will lead to better preventative measures and treatment of diseases in keeping with the government’s manifesto, delivery of quality healthcare to all of Guyana. This is a good sign and hope for all of Guyana. The PPP/C’s Legacy remains unmatched and commendable.

Regards,

Sachin Persaud

