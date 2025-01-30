Woman murdered at home

—suspect arrested after consuming poisonous substance

Kaieteur News- A 34-year-old mother was killed in her Annandale, East Coast Demerara home on Tuesday night, and her body discovered in a pool of blood by her eight-year-old son.

Dead is Bibi Fazila Ally, who worked as a school cleaner. The suspect has been identified as Bidraj Ganesh, also known as ‘Boy.’ He was arrested late yesterday afternoon. Reports are that he had consumed a poisonous substance.

Police reported that the incident occurred at about 12:15h. Investigations revealed that Ganesh and Ally shared a relationship for over eight years. However, the couple’s relationship ended in December 2024, during the Christmas season, when the suspect accused Ally of infidelity and threatened her life.

The suspect’s residence, which is not far from the school his eight-year-old son attends, is a place Ally would normally visit during lunch breaks.

“On the day of the incident, Bibi Fazila Ally went to work as usual. Around midday, teachers noticed her absence,” Police said in the report. Subsequently, her son alerted his aunt, Raywattie Ganesh, that his father reportedly attacked his mother and left in a taxi. As such, the aunt alerted teachers at the school and went to the Annandale Police Outpost and reported the matter.

While in the presence of his aunt, the child told ranks that after school ended at midday, he went to his father’s house, where he saw his parents packing their belongings. Police reported that, “His father then locked him outside. About ten minutes later, his father exited the house carrying a chopper and a bag over his shoulder, left the yard, and entered a blue car.” Following that the son, upon re-entering the house, found his mother motionless on the ground with a severe wound to her hand.

Police were contacted and on arrival at the scene ranks found the victim’s body lying on her back in a pool of blood. She was reportedly dressed in a pink towel and a red crop top. An examination revealed three incised wounds: one on the right hand measuring 10 centimetres (cm), another on the left side of the forehead measuring 8 cm, and a third at the back of the neck measuring 17 cm.

Thereafter, the woman’s body was examined by a doctor on the scene, who pronounced her dead. The body was then escorted to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary for storage, pending a post mortem examination. Police investigation continues.

