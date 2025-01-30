Latest update January 30th, 2025 6:10 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Woman murdered at home 

Jan 30, 2025 News

—suspect arrested after consuming poisonous substance   

Kaieteur News- A 34-year-old mother was killed in her Annandale, East Coast Demerara home on Tuesday night, and her body discovered in a pool of blood by her eight-year-old son.

Dead is Bibi Fazila Ally, who worked as a school cleaner. The suspect has been identified as Bidraj Ganesh, also known as ‘Boy.’ He was arrested late yesterday afternoon. Reports are that he had consumed a poisonous substance.

Woman murdered at home 

Bibi Fazila Ally

Police reported that the incident occurred at about 12:15h. Investigations revealed that Ganesh and Ally shared a relationship for over eight years. However, the couple’s relationship ended in December 2024, during the Christmas season, when the suspect accused Ally of infidelity and threatened her life.

The suspect’s residence, which is not far from the school his eight-year-old son attends, is a place Ally would normally visit during lunch breaks.

“On the day of the incident, Bibi Fazila Ally went to work as usual. Around midday, teachers noticed her absence,” Police said in the report. Subsequently, her son alerted his aunt, Raywattie Ganesh, that his father reportedly attacked his mother and left in a taxi. As such, the aunt alerted teachers at the school and went to the Annandale Police Outpost and reported the matter.

While in the presence of his aunt, the child told ranks that after school ended at midday, he went to his father’s house, where he saw his parents packing their belongings. Police reported that, “His father then locked him outside. About ten minutes later, his father exited the house carrying a chopper and a bag over his shoulder, left the yard, and entered a blue car.” Following that the son, upon re-entering the house, found his mother motionless on the ground with a severe wound to her hand.

Police were contacted and on arrival at the scene ranks found the victim’s body lying on her back in a pool of blood. She was reportedly dressed in a pink towel and a red crop top. An examination revealed three incised wounds: one on the right hand measuring 10 centimetres (cm), another on the left side of the forehead measuring 8 cm, and a third at the back of the neck measuring 17 cm.

Thereafter, the woman’s body was examined by a doctor on the scene, who pronounced her dead. The body was then escorted to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary for storage, pending a post mortem examination. Police investigation continues.

(Woman murdered at home )

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 27th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Anna Regina Secondary reign supreme

Anna Regina Secondary reign supreme

Jan 30, 2025

-CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited GTTA/MOE Schools TT C/chips a resounding success Kaieteur Sports- The CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL) Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Ministry of...
Read More
Fifties from Forde, Drakes, McCaskie give Barbados edge heading into Day 2 versus Eagles 

Fifties from Forde, Drakes, McCaskie give...

Jan 30, 2025

CANOC Executive Committee gathers in Guyana for pivotal Annual Retreat

CANOC Executive Committee gathers in Guyana for...

Jan 30, 2025

Dujon questions CWI over “surprise’ axing of coach Coley

Dujon questions CWI over “surprise’...

Jan 30, 2025

Wills, Bahabur, Johnson shine at GTTA Novice Championship

Wills, Bahabur, Johnson shine at GTTA Novice...

Jan 30, 2025

Guyanese boxers shine at T&T National Boxing Championships

Guyanese boxers shine at T&T National Boxing...

Jan 29, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]