Woman maimed for life after brutally chopped by sickly husband—court hears

Jan 30, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- A 74-year-old woman who was brutally chopped about her body late last year by her husband is now maimed for life, relative have said.

Deanna Bourne was chopped by her 68-year-old husband Keith Williams while sleeping, on November 10, 2024, at their residence located at Lot 142 El Dorado Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. She sustained injuries to her head, hands, face and breast. The brutal attack resulted in severe injuries to her head, hands, face, and breast, as well as a broken jaw.

Williams was later charged with attempted murder and was remanded to prison when the matter was called on November 13, 2024 at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. On Wednesday, during his hearing before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, Williams attorney pleaded for bail citing his client’s medical condition. The defence lawyer argued that Williams is suffering from an enlarged prostate and is using a tube and bag for urination. His lawyer said the man is in need of urgent medical care and is not a flight risk. The attorney also noted that Bourne had been discharged from the hospital.

Magistrate McGusty then asked Bourne’s daughter, Samantha Bourne to explain her mother’s condition. She outlined that the extent of Bourne’s injuries has caused lifelong effects such as loss of memory. “My mom can’t do anything for herself. She can’t bathe, she can’t eat, she can’t even remember anything on her own. She thinks night is day,” Samantha explained.

Prosecution objected to bail citing that both Williams and Bourne lived at the same address, raising concerns that if Williams were granted bail and returned home, Bourne would fear for her life. The prosecution added that Bourne continues to suffer constant pain from her injuries. As such Williams was further remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on March 5,2025 for further proceedings.

After the proceedings, reporters spoke with Samantha Bourne and Coretta Grant who further explained their mother’s condition. They mentioned that Bourne was discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation early December.

According to the family, Bourne has undergone two surgeries—one immediately after the attack and another to treat her hand. She is also scheduled for additional surgery on her hand soon. When asked about the couple’s relationship, both daughters related that Williams and Bourne were in a common law relationship for over 40 years and their arguments had never come to an extent where he would physically assault her. “Imagine your own father doing that to your mother,” Coretta said, her voice filled with disbelief.

Since the incident, the family has been left in a state of trauma especially Bourne’s 17-year-old granddaughter who found her grandmother on the bed with blood oozing from her body. “She don’t even want to look at mommy, because she said that she is feeling the pain that her grandmother is feeling,” Grant stated.

It was reported that on the day of the incident, Bourne was at home when Williams returned and was initially refused entry into the home by Bourne. After some time, their granddaughter opened the door for him and Williams proceeded to Bourne’s bedroom, where he woke her up and an argument ensued between them. Following the argument, Williams left the room, retrieved a cutlass from his motor vehicle, and returned to the bedroom, where he chopped Bourne, inflicting multiple injuries to her body and face. After the assault, he attempted to flee but was apprehended by bystanders while still holding the weapon.

