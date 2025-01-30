Latest update January 30th, 2025 6:10 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

The legality of the use of the funds in the NRF needs to be addressed

Jan 30, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

According to the U.S. Department of State Guyana’s Natural Resource Fund (NRF) is projected to exceed $3 Billion USD at the end of 2024. Previously reported in Guyana, was approximately $2.4 Billion USD in earnings from the oil and gas sector during 2024. The current 2025 budget plans to withdraw an amount from the NRF that is of similar magnitude.

Per the NRF Act’s First Schedule, the maximum that can be withdrawn is significantly less than what is currently planned. An exception may be made in the event of major natural disasters and when emergency financing is needed. Based on the First Schedule of the NRF Act, the maximum contribution that may be made from the oil and gas sector to this year’s budget is $1.29 Billion USD. In lieu of an emergency financing need and a major natural disaster, the NRF would have had to earn approximately an additional $40 Billion USD in the “immediately preceding fiscal year” to allow for the desired budgetary withdrawal.

The current discussion in the press between the Senior Minister Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and an Investment Committee Member of the NRF does create substantial concern. It is important that the Auditor General review the management of the NRF to determine if the NRF Act has been violated and any wrong doing has occurred in support of the budgets since the establishment of the fund. The numbers are indicative of a serious issue that the current administration must clearly address. There has been no major natural disaster and no need for emergency financing, which is also linked to “ameliorating major natural disasters”, of such a magnitude that justifies the aggressive level of withdrawal of funds from the Nation’s Fund.

If wrongdoing is found to have occurred in the surpassing of the withdrawal ceiling as established in the NRF Act, then the full course of the law should also be applied in this potentially very serious matter. The Natural Resource Fund was established for the people of Guyana and the “sustainable development of the country”. Depletion of the fund that breaches the NRF Act in a political environment where bipartisanship exists alongside the perception of widespread corruption will create public alarm and concern over a major government scandal. The Auditor General’s Office and the Judiciary must investigate!

With concern,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

(The legality of the use of the funds in the NRF needs to be addressed)

(The legality)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 27th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Anna Regina Secondary reign supreme

Anna Regina Secondary reign supreme

Jan 30, 2025

-CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited GTTA/MOE Schools TT C/chips a resounding success Kaieteur Sports- The CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL) Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Ministry of...
Read More
Fifties from Forde, Drakes, McCaskie give Barbados edge heading into Day 2 versus Eagles 

Fifties from Forde, Drakes, McCaskie give...

Jan 30, 2025

CANOC Executive Committee gathers in Guyana for pivotal Annual Retreat

CANOC Executive Committee gathers in Guyana for...

Jan 30, 2025

Dujon questions CWI over “surprise’ axing of coach Coley

Dujon questions CWI over “surprise’...

Jan 30, 2025

Wills, Bahabur, Johnson shine at GTTA Novice Championship

Wills, Bahabur, Johnson shine at GTTA Novice...

Jan 30, 2025

Guyanese boxers shine at T&T National Boxing Championships

Guyanese boxers shine at T&T National Boxing...

Jan 29, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]