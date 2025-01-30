Taxi driver, watchman nabbed with 𝟐𝟏,𝟑𝟔𝟒 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 ganja

Kaieteur News- Police on Monday arrested a taxi driver and a watchman after the car they were in was intercepted and ranks found a quantity of ganja in it.

In a statement, Police said ranks from Regional Division 4A were on mobile patrol duty on Mandela Avenue, at about 13:00 hours on Monday, when they received certain information and, as a result, they stopped a white Toyota Axio vehicle, PWW 2756, which was proceeding north along the western side of the road.

The vehicle’s owner Earl Harper, a 48-year-old taxi driver from Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara, was driving at the time. With him in the vehicle was one occupant in the front passenger seat -Dwayne Campbell, a 47-year-old ‘watchman’ from Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara. The driver and occupant were told by the ranks that they received information that they were trafficking narcotics. The ranks then searched the car, in the presence of the men, and found 20 wrapped in brown scotch tape in a yellow and white bag, and a black haversack in the trunk of the vehicle.

Police opened the parcels and found that they contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. The men were told of the offence committed and were escorted to East La Penitence Police Station along with the car and the suspected cannabis. They were then escorted to the CID HQ Crime Lab along with the cannabis, which was weighed in their presence and amounted to 21,364 grams. Both suspects were taken into custody.

