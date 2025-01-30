Latest update January 30th, 2025 6:10 AM
Jan 30, 2025 News
Kaieteur News-The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is, once again, advising persons who completed registration transactions such as (i) application for new registration, (ii) changes/corrections to their registration particulars, or (iii) applied for a replacement ID going back to since 2008 and have not uplifted their National Identification Card to do so at their earliest convenience.
Importantly, the Commission is cognizant that in some instances registrants may have changed their addresses since the registration transactions were conducted; resulting in them not being able to uplift their ID Card from the GECOM Office where the application for registration was made. In this regard, such persons are advised to visit the GECOM Registration Office that is responsible for their new area of residence to request their ID Card, GECOM said in a press released.
Consequently, the Commission will make the necessary arrangements to have the ID Cards transferred to the Registration Offices responsible for the new areas of residence to enable the delivery of the Cards. Distribution of ID Cards is being done at all GECOM permanent Registration Offices countywide during normal working hours i.e. Monday to Thursday from 8:00hrs to 16:30pm and Fridays from 8:00hrs – 15:30hrs. The Offices are closed for lunch during 12:00hrs to 13:00hrs. Concerned registrants are advised that they MUST appear in person to uplift their ID Cards.
(Registrants urged to uplift National Identification Cards)
Jan 30, 2025-CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited GTTA/MOE Schools TT C/chips a resounding success Kaieteur Sports- The CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL) Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Ministry of...
Jan 30, 2025
Jan 30, 2025
Jan 30, 2025
Jan 30, 2025
Jan 29, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The fate of third parties in this year’s general and regional elections is as predictable... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]