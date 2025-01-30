(Registrants urged to uplift National Identification Cards)

Latest update January 30th, 2025 6:10 AM

Kaieteur News-The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is, once again, advising persons who completed registration transactions such as (i) application for new registration, (ii) changes/corrections to their registration particulars, or (iii) applied for a replacement ID going back to since 2008 and have not uplifted their National Identification Card to do so at their earliest convenience.

Importantly, the Commission is cognizant that in some instances registrants may have changed their addresses since the registration transactions were conducted; resulting in them not being able to uplift their ID Card from the GECOM Office where the application for registration was made. In this regard, such persons are advised to visit the GECOM Registration Office that is responsible for their new area of residence to request their ID Card, GECOM said in a press released.

Consequently, the Commission will make the necessary arrangements to have the ID Cards transferred to the Registration Offices responsible for the new areas of residence to enable the delivery of the Cards. Distribution of ID Cards is being done at all GECOM permanent Registration Offices countywide during normal working hours i.e. Monday to Thursday from 8:00hrs to 16:30pm and Fridays from 8:00hrs – 15:30hrs. The Offices are closed for lunch during 12:00hrs to 13:00hrs. Concerned registrants are advised that they MUST appear in person to uplift their ID Cards.

