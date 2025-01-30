‘Over 15,000 house lots to be completed within six months’ – Housing Minister

Kaieteur News- Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, announced on Wednesday that 25,000 house lots are to be allocated this year, with a promise that 15,000 of those will be completed within the first six months of this year.

This announcement was made during his presentation at the 2025 budget debate in the National Assembly. It is reported in early January during the minster’s end of year press conference, that the Ministry is set to surpass its target of distributing 50,000 house lots by 2025. Currently, the Ministry of Housing has allocated 40,290 residential lots, with 10,791 of those distributed in 2024.

Additionally, 19 new housing areas were developed throughout the year, including in regions across the country, such as Wales in Region Three, Good Hope, La Bonne Intention, and other areas in Region Four, as well as in Regions Five, Six, Ten, and along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. With a budget allocation of $112.6 billion for housing in 2025, Croal stated, “We will allocate an additional minimum of 25,000 house lots this year of which over 15,000 will be accomplished before June. We will establish 20 new housing areas by June of 2025 to accomplish this 15,000 by June.” Additionally, he announced plans to construct 1,000 new houses this year.

In his presentation, Croal also outlined the distribution of house lots across the regions over the past four years, highlighting allocations in Regions One through Ten. For Region One, house lot allocation programmes were not completed, but the minister confirmed that those will be finalized in 2025. For the other regions, the following allocations were made: Region 2 – 2,791 lots; Region 3 – 39,172 lots; Region 4 – 24,519 lots; Region 5 – 1,959 lots; Region 6 – 1,956 lots; Region 7 – 132 lots; Region 9 – 636 lots; and Region 10 – 1,592 lots.

Croal also announced that the Ministry has upcoming plans for house lot allocations in Region Eight this year. With the remaining $23.1 billion, the Minister emphasized that by 2025, “every citizen has access to clean, reliable and safe water including installation of new supply system in hinterland communities and the construction of new treatment plants which, when completed, will transform and change the vacuum and we will improve the quality and availability of water to households and the coast lands,” he said.

