Mahipaul accuses govt. of ‘unfair’ distribution of wealth

—cites failure to deliver on oil sector promises

Kaieteur News- In his contribution to the 2025 budget debates on Wednesday, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament (MP) Ganesh Mahipaul heavily criticised Government’s $1.382trillion planned expenditure as being a one sided affair that will only benefit a select few.

He explained that the government’s lack of inclusive consultation with the political opposition and other key stakeholders does not reflect “One Guyana” policy being touted by President Irfaan Ali instead; it shows a “One-Sided Guyana.” “…from the outset of the budget process in June of 2024, which began with a circular from the Office of the Finance Secretary, I had hoped for a shift in the consultation process—a shift away from the outdated, archaic practice of engaging solely with government agencies and party supporters and toward a more inclusive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders and the people of Guyana,” Mahipaul said.

“We cannot champion inclusivity in public while engaging in divisive and harmful behaviour behind closed doors. The “One Guyana” slogan, can only be meaningful if it is accompanied by genuine inclusivity, mutual respect, and a real commitment to collaboration,” he added.

The Opposition MP noted that lack of inclusivity is further reflected when selected communities with supporters of the PPP/C getting economic upliftment while other communities are kept in economic stagnation.

“Why is it that places like Den Amstel, Bagotville, Uitvlugt, Stewartville, Sister’s village, and so many others not in receipt of the same treatment as places like Wakenaam, Leguan, Tuschen, Parika and Leonora?” Mahipaul said. He continued, “Why is it that hundreds of thousands of dollars in assistance were given to cash crop farmers who look like me and suffered by way of flooding but thousands who look like Honourable Ministers Todd, Benn, Edgill, Waldon and McCoy are still begging for a small piece? Added to this is also the discrimination where several ordinary, poor, hardworking Indo-Guyanese are equally awaiting their assistance.”

“Poor, hardworking, Indo-Guyanese fisherfolk are still awaiting their financial assistance and Hon. Sherod Duncan would recall that several of them told us that their names are on the list of recipients, but they never got any of the monies. Fisherfolk from Metem-Meer Zorg, Salem, Wales, Vreed-en-Hoop and several other villages, but all the big fisherfolk received millions. Small rice farmers are still waiting for their little assistance whilst the big farmers collected their millions.”

According to Mahipaul, the government continues to fail in the area of accountability and transparency, an area his party has already committed to proper oversight. “The current crop of APNUAFC leaders is committed to leading with unwavering transparency, accountability, and a genuine sense of unity. I am confident in this assurance, particularly considering our current stance on the composition of the National and Regional Tender Boards of this nation.”

“It is our strong conviction that there must be an opposition representative on all tenderboards—where billions of dollars flow through daily—if we are to ensure the highest standards of transparency. The presence of the opposition on these boards would reduce suspicion of misconduct and the pilfering of the people’s money, as their oversight will contribute to fairness and vigilance,” Mahipaul said

Further, he noted when it comes to accountability; the APNUAFC has already signaled our unwavering commitment to strengthening the Auditor General’s office. “We will not stop there; a thorough review of the Audit Act will be undertaken to ensure that the Auditor General’s office is empowered to conduct audits that go beyond the mere 10% of an agency’s expenditure. In cases where significant malpractice or questionable findings arise, we will demand a deeper investigation. If proper explanations are not provided, heads will certainly have to roll.”

“We will not engage in empty rhetoric, making public promises of accountability while secretly socializing with those who should be held responsible. Unlike this current government, we will not call for early in the morning 5:30 meetings to stage a performance on accountability, only to let matters languish months after.”

Meanwhile as it relates promises made by the Government in its manifesto, the opposition MP noted that several of its oil sector promises are still not delivered.

He reminded that “…In 2019, before the first barrel of oil was produced, the coalition took the prudent and proactive step to initiate a collaboration of the EPA, Department of Energy (DOE), the Mexican Ambassador and the World bank to set up a strong oversight body for O&G. The World Bank provided a grant of $1 million USD to bring in a Mexican Consultant who had set up the Mexican oversight programme, to lead the setting up of the EPA Unit.”

“The Consultant made several trips to Guyana which was highly publicized including interviews with the news media. This effort resulted in a WB/EPA Plan dated October 25, 2019, before first oil, establishing a Petroleum Unit in the EPA comprising a 36-member highly specialized and experienced petroleum staff including Health and safety professionals with responsibilities to include 24/7 FPSO on board presence.

The plan Mr. Speaker, was to conduct international recruitment to fill the positions in 2020, but was put on hold because there was no budget to do so in 2020, due to the elections,”

“Disappointingly to the detriment of the people, in addition to wasting the WB’s $1 million USD, the PPPC cancelled this Plan upon taking office and have not replaced it with any plan to fill the void of not having anyone with any knowledge to provide oversight.”

Among other things, Mahipaul noted the coalition established a Petroleum Engineering Department at UG in 2019 before first oil.

He said the programme piggybacked on the UWI and the University of T&T well established petroleum programmes, and would have offered degrees from the Associate level to a PhD.

However, “after several meetings among the faculties of the Universities a programme was finalized with all of the details including, curricula, course contents, fees, time to be spent in Trinidad and Guyana. Two outstanding Guyanese in the diaspora were interviewed to Head the UG Department, but once again, the initiative appeared to have been abandoned by the PPPC.”

