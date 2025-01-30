Gunman open fire on security guards

The victims have been identified as Jamaul Brown, a 27-year-old security guard from Leopold Street, Georgetown, and Akeem Emmanuel, called ‘Pappi’, a 35-year-old security guard from North Ruimveldt. The duo is employed with Chung Global Inc., a construction company.

Police reported that the incident occurred about 19:30h. Investigations revealed that the at about 18:57 hrs, Brown stated that he was driving the company’s motorcar, a Toyota Premio bearing registration number PAD 5418, when he received a cell phone call from the company’s owner, Cleon Chung, that he should proceed to North Ruimveldt and pick up Emmanuel for work.

“Brown said he went to the location where, on arrival, he picked up Emmanuel and, on their way back to the office, he slowed down to turn from a pothole on the street, when he heard several loud explosions that appeared to be gunshots,” police reported.

A fearful, Brown drove away at a fast rate and turned onto Aubrey Barker Road, where he and Emmanuel stopped and exited the car and went to East La Penitence Police Station, where the matter was reported. Police said that the scene was processed and three 9mm spent shells were found. The shells were retrieved, marked, sealed and lodged.

“The area was canvassed for CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) cameras but none was seen. The motor car was also checked and three holes suspected to be caused by gunshots were observed on the right side doors. The driver’s side window was also shattered. The car was photographed and lodged at the East La Penitence Police Station,” police reported.

