Govt. to purchase two new ferries for Regions One & Two – Minister Edghill

Kaieteur News- Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, on Wednesday announced that this year the government will be purchasing two new ferries to ply the Regions One and Two routes.

The minister made this public during his contributions to this year’s budget debates at the National Assembly. Edghill said, this year, his ministry has been allocated $252 billion to execute its programmes and projects. “Mister Speaker, the people of Region One and the people of Region Two will be proud to hear that Budget 2025 has an allocation for the purpose of purchasing additional vessels…”

He pointed out that the newly acquired MV MaLisha has been carrying out its functions, while the MV Kimbia which is in the dockyard, will be dedicated to transporting cargo. “We have the MV Barima taking it to Region One. We are about to buy another vessel to put on the Region One route, even though we have moved from going twice a month to now several times a month,” he stated.

Highlighting that the current vessels are making up to eight trips from Parika to Supenaam, Edghill also announced that “The people of Region Two must know budget 2025, monies are in it to purchase another ferry vessel for Region Number Two to ply between Parika and Supenaam.” The sum of $9.9 billion is budgeted to improve river transportation service.

