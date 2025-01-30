Elderly miner dies after pit collapses

Kaieteur News- A family is in mourning after a 70-year-old miner tragically lost his life, on Tuesday, when a pit collapsed and buried him at Thomas Island, Puruni River, Region Seven.

The dead man has been identified as Emmanuel Jeffrey also known as ‘Dominic.’ The father of two, who worked in the mining industry for over 15 years was the owner of the dredge. According to Police, the accident occurred at about 14:00h.

Investigations revealed that Jeffrey reportedly operated a four-inch land dredge at the back dam and worked alongside two employees. Tragedy struck when Jeffrey and his co-workers were engaged in mining activities in a pit measuring 15 feet wide, 10 feet long, and 8 feet deep.

“During their work, the eastern side of the pit collapsed, which led to soil rushing in and completely burying Jeffrey for approximately 60 minutes,” Police said. Jeffrey’s co-workers excavated the site to retrieve him and transported him to the Bartica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival at about 02:20hrs on Wednesday.

His body is at the Bartica Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Kaieteur News, the deceased’s older brother, 71-year-old Lionel Jeffrey, relayed that the news of his death has left the family in shock and deep grief. “It was very shocking to me when I heard about it. I didn’t see him in a very long time like about two to three years, until now I can hardly bare it,” he said. The brother added, “I was expecting him to come home, but now I can’t expect no more.”

Jeffrey was described as a jovial and hardworking man, who is deeply involved with his family. “He was a very cool person; he likes to talk, (and) he likes music. He is very easy going – right through his life he isn’t too much of a hasty person. He is a grandfather for a lot of grandchildren and he always keep checking on them and kind to them and help out to them. He was very charitable,” the brother relayed.

Despite his age, Jeffrey continued working in the mining industry. “He always like to work. He could have been at home because of his age but, how he set his life was in the dredge and so, he like to be around the men them. That’s the reason why he was there because he could have avoided working, but he always like be in front because he strong, very strong,” the man told Kaieteur News.

(Elderly miner dies after pit collapses)