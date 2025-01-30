Latest update January 30th, 2025 6:10 AM
Jan 30, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- A 39-year-old businessman remains critical after he was stabbed to the neck and body, on Tuesday, by a man he accused of stealing parts from his trailer.
Reports reaching Kaieteur News are that the man was attacked while exposing the alleged thief with evidence from his phone. The victim has been identified as Shawn Maxwell, owner of Marathon Investments, a trucking company that specialises in container and other heavy-duty hauling services.
Maxwell lives in Kitty but went to an ‘Ital’ shop at 9-10 Rosemary Lane, South Cummingsburg (Tiger Bay). On his arrival, he saw the suspect there.
According to Police, Maxwell confronted the suspect about the matter.
However, speaking with Kaieteur News, Maxwell’s wife said that her husband did not address the suspect directly, neither did he start an argument, but he began to expose the man’s alleged crime to persons present at the ‘Ital’ shop. The suspect was reportedly caught sleeping with the stolen items in his possession.
“Shawn was showing the people that the man stole his parts and took out his phone to show the evidence,” the woman said, adding that the suspect then launched a brutal attack on him.
Police said the accused reportedly pulled out a knife from his waistband and dealt the victim several stab wounds about his body. Thereafter, the suspect ran south on Rosemary Lane and made good his escape.
Maxwell was then rushed to a city hospital, where he was examined by a doctor and admitted as a patient.
“The victim sustained stab wounds to the back of his neck and on his right hand. The scene was processed, and police are looking for the suspect (whose name is said to be ‘Sean’) but without success,” Police reported.
Kaieteur News understands that the man on the run is no stranger to the law and has a criminal record.
The investigations are continuing.
(Accused trailer parts thief stabs man for exposing him)
