Trump – Part 2

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News-The elect suffix is now gone from President Donald J. Trump’s second incarnation as America’s chief executive. For some reason, I got the impression that he was already president since the November results were in the bag. Certainly, he overshadowed the incumbent Uncle Joe Biden. What can I say about the new President Trump without violating my promise not to say a bad word about him in his first 100 days? I know, and unlike President Ali and other PPP Government luminaries, how to keep my word.

Troops to the border is absolutely necessary. I agree. It was one of the policies of the Biden administration that gutted it. Look at what those let in were doing in places like New York. Look at how the whole immigration system was made into a monkey with a banana and a bag of nuts (and nutcases in the White House). Declaring cartels and gangs as terrorist organizations is a step that took too long. Another plus for Mr. Trump. He is fulfilling promises and in tune with the raw emotions of his base. If I have a negative thought to share about pardons for January 6 patriots known in some quarters as rioters, those will have to wait until early May. Let this be said from now, though: the Biden pardons of family and some others offsets whatever President Trump has in mind on that score. I think I will take the pre-emptive step of applying to President Ali and Jagdeo as security in the event that I lose my cool and step out of line at some time in the future. What’s a little insurance among comrades?

With a hundred executive orders lined up for his signature, the probability is high that there is something that somebody is not going to like. For me, Panama Canal and Greenland are for later contributions. So are tariffs on neighbours and the chatter about China and its perils. My thoughts on the Communist Chinese need no introduction. So, there is much that me and Mr. MAGA may find common ground on, strange as that may seem. Stranger still is how politics makes for the strangest of bedfellows and fellow travellers. Just so that the greenhorns and uninitiated get me straight: there are very few issues on which Mr. Trump (old or new and improved) could coexist with; as the romance novelists are fond of saying, the chemistry is not just there. There is not much of the many big things that mean something to me to galvanize a meeting of the minds. But as I hasten to assure my fellow Guyanese and fellow Americans (see how much a child of the universe I am!), the returning President Trump is entitled to the freedom of his first 100 days. It is a traditional honeymoon offered to leaders, which should not be broken, regardless of who the officeholder is, and whatever concerns there are about him. He must be given a chance, the freest room, to prove himself. Or to prove his detractors and naysayers (Guyana’s President Ali again) to have been on the money about him right from the start.

I will limit myself to saying that Americans have been yearning for a man on horseback since the halcyon years of Ronnie Reagan and Oliver North. Now they have their strongman president. If I may be permitted the luxury, they got what they wished for in President Donald J. Trump. Will he overstep and blow them up with himself to follow, that is the question on everyone’s mind. From well-wisher to well-contented outsiders watch and wait with their fingers crossed and more than a little prayer to comfort them. As for me, I am minding my business and staying as far from President Trump as is humanly possible. I like most of the orders that he has passed to this point. The ones that I don’t agree with, will have to wait for later. As for Guyanese and President Trump, don’t look for this one to be a brownnoser or a groveller behind him of before respectively. Just not in my nature, folks; and that is the way that it will stay. I guarantee it. There are many other willing Guyanese ready to fall down, rollover, and do a good job of being Lassie or Pansy. I wonder how they will react when hundreds of Guyanese living illegally in America get hauled in and sent out of America straight back to Guyana. Most of them were not only living illegally there, but were having a great time engaging in illegal stuff. Give me your criminals, your losers, your ruffians and riffraff…. Oh well, I guess that if America has neither place nor patience for them, then Guyana must pick-up the slack, take them back. What will be the lot of the Guyanese people with a new wave of deportees will be next on the agenda. The criminal one, with which the Guyana Police Force has its hands full, both on the inside and on the outside also.

Donald Trump has made a solid start to Making America Great Again. I can’t help but thinking about where that leaves Guyana. God bless America. May God not forget Guyana.

