The more roads we build, the more cars we getting

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh we building plenty highway and bypass road. Every time one done, is plenty celebration and big-up speech.

But guess what? De traffic still deh same place, like a stubborn stain you can’t scrub out. Yuh coulda swear all dem new road do is mek people buy car.

Dem boys seh every time we mek a highway, more car coming in, and now every house got two or three car pon de driveway—or pon de parapet. Yuh deh long in traffic more than yuh deh at yuh work. If yuh late fuh work, tell dem is not yuh fault—tell dem is de highway fault.

De big joke, dem boys seh, is how we miss de chance fuh do something smart. Yuh see all dem land pon de side ah dem highway?

Dat shoulda been fuh light rail. Dem boys seh rail woulda bin fast, reliable, and cheap. One train coulda move more people than all de minibus and taxi put together. But instead, dem lands getting hand out like free sweetie to investors. Dem gon build mall, hotel and warehouse and bond pon dem land, and all dem gon do is mek more car pack up de road like sardine.

Dem boys seh, Guyana need to think long-term. A light rail woulda save people time and money, and help dem who can’t afford two or three car. But no, we ain’t doing dat. We like short-term bling and long-term suffering.

Dem boys seh if we don’t stop dis nonsense and plan better, one day it gon be faster to walk than drive. Imagine dat—new highway, plenty car, and people walking fuh reach faster. Dem boys seh we building highways where de traffic always waiting to welcome yuh.

Talk half. Leff half.

(The more roads we build, the more cars we getting)