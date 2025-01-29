Sugar is in good hands!

Dear Editor,

I write to express my heartfelt gratitude for the investments and unwavering support that the administration has shown towards the sugar industry. As a proud sugar worker, I have witnessed first-hand the challenges faced by our industry, particularly in the East Canje area and your commitment to its revival has given us renewed hope.

The decision to invest in the modernization of factories, the reopening of estates, and the introduction of sustainable practices is not just an economic boost but also a lifeline for thousands of workers and their families. For many of us, the sugar industry is more than a job, it is our heritage and the backbone of our communities.

Your efforts have not only provided us with stable employment but have also restored dignity and pride to our livelihoods. It is encouraging to see your focus on innovation and diversification within the industry, ensuring its long-term viability while safeguarding the livelihoods of workers like myself.

On behalf of my family and fellow workers, I extend our deepest gratitude for prioritizing our welfare and for recognizing the importance of the sugar industry in Guyana’s economy. We pledge our dedication to working hard and contributing to the success of this sector, knowing that we have a government that stands by us.

Thank you for believing in us.

Yours faithfully,

Sugar Worker

