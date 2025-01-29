Latest update January 29th, 2025 1:18 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Sugar is in good hands!

Jan 29, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

I write to express my heartfelt gratitude for the investments and unwavering support that the administration has shown towards the sugar industry. As a proud sugar worker, I have witnessed first-hand the challenges faced by our industry, particularly in the East Canje area and your commitment to its revival has given us renewed hope.

The decision to invest in the modernization of factories, the reopening of estates, and the introduction of sustainable practices is not just an economic boost but also a lifeline for thousands of workers and their families. For many of us, the sugar industry is more than a job, it is our heritage and the backbone of our communities.

Your efforts have not only provided us with stable employment but have also restored dignity and pride to our livelihoods. It is encouraging to see your focus on innovation and diversification within the industry, ensuring its long-term viability while safeguarding the livelihoods of workers like myself.

On behalf of my family and fellow workers, I extend our deepest gratitude for prioritizing our welfare and for recognizing the importance of the sugar industry in Guyana’s economy. We pledge our dedication to working hard and contributing to the success of this sector, knowing that we have a government that stands by us.

Thank you for believing in us.

Yours faithfully,

Sugar Worker

(Sugar is in good hands!)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 24th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyanese boxers shine at T&T National Boxing Championships

Guyanese boxers shine at T&T National Boxing Championships

Jan 29, 2025

Kaieteur Sports-  Guyanese boxers Shakquain James and Abiola Jackman delivered stellar performances at the Trinidad and Tobago National Boxing Championships, held last weekend at the Southern...
Read More
Dottin, Matthews star as Windies Women crush Bangladesh by eight wickets in first T20

Dottin, Matthews star as Windies Women crush...

Jan 29, 2025

Young Windies Women end U19 T20 World Cup campaign with crushing defeat

Young Windies Women end U19 T20 World Cup...

Jan 29, 2025

Young Eagles, Pride lock up as 4-Day action gets underway today at Providence 

Young Eagles, Pride lock up as 4-Day action gets...

Jan 29, 2025

GBF hails historic $8B sports budget

GBF hails historic $8B sports budget

Jan 29, 2025

GCB bats for Government on sizable $8B Budget Allocation for Sports

GCB bats for Government on sizable $8B Budget...

Jan 29, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]