MACORP celebrates graduates of 17th Trainee Technician Programme

Kaieteur News- MACORP on Monday celebrated the graduation of the 17th cohort of its Trainee Technician Programme at its MACORP Office, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

This six-month intensive training programme is now offered at no cost to the trainees who are then offered employment at MACORP.

The programme is geared to provide trainees with a combination of hands-on training, classroom instruction, and mentorship, from experts in se in Heavy Equipment Maintenance and Electrical Power Generation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Ritesh Tularam, Deputy Chief Education Officer (Technical), Ministry of Education, commended MACORP for its impactful contributions:

“MACORP recognizes its position as a leader in training in Guyana and has strategically positioned itself to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the workforce. This initiative aligns with the national vision, and we thank MACORP for their continued commitment to Guyana’s development.”

Mr. German Consuegra, Company President and General Manager, addressed the graduates with an inspiring charge:

“Today marks the first day of the rest of your careers. The sky is the limit. You’ve gained the knowledge – now make it happen! It’s my dream that in 20 years, one of you will be the CEO of this company. This programme is part of our social responsibility, and we are proud to create opportunities for learning and development that give back to society.”

Mr. Consuegra told the graduates that MACORP is committed to providing the best value to its clients and is continuously embarking on initiatives that build capacity and capability and challenged to graduates to strive for excellence in delivering service to customers.

Valedictorian Ricardo Robeiro shared how the programme transformed his career:

“The expert instructors brought their knowledge and experience into the classroom, fostering a collaborative and supportive learning environment that helped us grow.”

Meanwhile. Mr. Neilson McKenzie, Human Resources Manager, highlighted the diversity of the group and the historic milestone they achieved as the first to receive free training under the Programme. “By removing financial barriers, we are creating equal opportunities for individuals to thrive in their careers,” he said.

This year’s ceremony celebrated not only the achievements of the graduates but also MACORP’s commitment to providing opportunities for young people and nurturing local talent, supporting Guyana’s growth and development.

