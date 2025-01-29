Guyanese activist Ayodele Dalgety-Dean wins Anthony N. Sabga Award for work with women, children and migrants

Latest update January 29th, 2025 7:22 AM
Kaieteur News- Local activist Ayodele Dalgety-Dean has won the Anthony N. Sabga Award for her work with women, children and migrants, a release from the Ansa McAl on Monday said.
The announcement was made in Port of Spain Monday morning https://youtu.be/BS3gL5im3ic?feature=shared
Dalgety-Dean’s NGO, Blossom Inc., offers services to protect women and children from violence, including therapy, forensic interviewing of witnesses and victims of violence for use in court, and services that encourage migrants and refugees to participate in the economy and society.
It operates eight centres in five of Guyana’s regions. Dalgety-Dean will receive the Guyanese equivalent of TT$500,000 at a gala ceremony in Port of Spain on June 7.
Three other 2025 laureates announced Monday include jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles of T&T, e-commerce agri-entrepreneur Rachel RenieGonzales also of T&T, and cancer researcher Dr. Simone Badal of Jamaica.
The Anthony N. Sabga Awards, Caribbean Excellence has been in existence since 2005.
It has awarded 66 Caribbean nationals with over $32 million in funding to support their work.
For more information, contact can be made with Robert Clarke at [email protected] or 1-868-470-4871.
