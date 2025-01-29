Greetings of the Year of the Snake- Charge d Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Guyana

Kaieteur News- The Chinese Spring Festival of 2025 or the year of the snake is just around the corner. On behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Guyana, I would like to extend my warm greetings and sincere blessings to you all.

2024 was a marvelous year. Under the strong leadership of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, China’s high-quality economic development achieved tangible results: GDP surpassed over 18 trillion US Dollars for the first time, green and low-carbon development won stronger support of the Chinese people, new energy was used more widely, new development forces played an even bigger role, AI and other emerging industries moved full steam ahead. The third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party drew a blueprint for China’s further deepening reform and expanding opening-up and provided tremendous development opportunities for other nations as well. China’s diplomacy gained more international support. China contributed more for promoting world peace and common development.

In 2024, the bilateral ties between China and Guyana were even closer, more stable and fruitful. We supported each other politically, cooperated closely economically, enriched each other culturally. We shared opportunities, faced challenges, discussed cooperation and promoted development. China and Guyana have become good friends trusted and relied on each other.

In 2024, Chinese citizens in Guyana made glittering achievements in different sectors through hard work and wisdom. Chinese workers worked around the clock for Guyana’s oil production and infrastructure upgrade. Doctors of the Chinese medical brigade spared no efforts to safeguard Guyanese people’s health. Teachers and volunteers of the Confucius Institute dedicated selflessly to advance cultural exchanges. The Chinese communities were devoted to serving Chinese citizens and promoting China-Guyana friendship. They are witnesses, participators and contributors of bilateral ties.

The lunar new year or Spring Festival has not only been the Chinese traditional holiday, but also became an international one. Inspired by the Global Civilization Initiative introduced by President Xi Jinping, Spring Festival has been officially listed as a United Nations floating holiday in its calendar of conferences and meetings as from 2024. Also in 2024, Spring Festival and social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional new year was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. It is conducive to exchanges of different cultures and civilizations. For China and Guyana, the biggest and fastest-growing developing nation respectively, 2025 is a year full of opportunities, development and hope. China will deepen reform and expand opening-up with greater courage and resolution to inject fresh impetus to high-quality development and wrap up the 14th Five-Year Plan. China will stick to the independent foreign policy of peace, foster a favorable external environment for Chinese modernization, and provide more certainties to the uncertain world. China will work closely with Guyana to implement the important consensus reached by President Xi and President Ali, promote cooperation in every field to bear more fruits, and honor the commitment of building an even closer China-Guyana community with a shared future through real actions. In 2025, Chinese Embassy in Guyana will stick to the people-oriented diplomacy, provide high-quality documents services for Chinese citizens and safeguard their legal rights.

The year of the snake is a year of smoothness, strength and vitality. Last but not least, I sincerely hope you all enjoy a gorgeous year of the snake full of luckiness, happiness, health and wealth.

