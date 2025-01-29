GPHC conducts eight reconstructive breast surgeries on cancer survivors

Kaieteur News- Eight breast cancer survivors have received life-changing reconstructive breast surgeries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) as part of a historic collaboration between the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery (BAPRASS) and the Caribbean Association of Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery (CAPRASS).

The surgeries occurred from January 24 to 27, 2025.

The hospital, at a press conference on Tuesday, disclosed that the four-day medical mission brought together a team of five surgeons from the United Kingdom (UK) and the Caribbean, who performed advanced breast reconstruction surgeries at no cost to the patients. The procedures were part of a broader initiative to enhance surgical care and training in Guyana, while providing critical support to breast cancer survivors.

During the press conference held at the GPHC Research Centre, New Market Street, Georgetown, Dr. Robbie Rambarran, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) expressed deep appreciation for the team’s efforts.

“I must say this, they (the doctors) are here on their own expenses and we are truly grateful for their services and the Guyanese patients at the Georgetown Hospital are very grateful to the team for taking their personal time, (to come),” he said.

Dr. Shailendra Rajkumar, Head of the Department of Surgery at GPHC, emphasized that the mission went beyond surgery, focusing also on building local capacity.

He added, “This is the first time that such a team was put together in any part of the Caribbean where we had, a team … coming for one cause, the breast reconstructive programme in Guyana.”

The doctor explained that the surgeries included advanced techniques such as TRAM flaps, DIEP flaps, and Latissimus Dorsi flaps, with each procedure lasting about six hours. The patients, all breast cancer survivors, had previously undergone mastectomies, with many having also undergone radiation and chemotherapy.

Further, Dr. Maniram Ragbir, a UK-based plastic surgeon and member of the visiting team, shared that this mission marked the first time BAPRASS had extended its efforts to the Caribbean.

“Some of the doctors here are now learning …these operations. They have done a lot of it on this trip already – we have a model (a microscope) and now for training that they will start using,” he said.

The doctor explained that the microscope is expected to arrive in Guyana in a few days and will complement the ongoing breast reconstruction surgeries.

Meanwhile, 61-year-old Leonie Walton Barton, one of the beneficiaries of the surgery, shared her journey at the press conference.

She said, “I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. I did the surgery early 2021 and during my follow-up process, I was told by Dr. Gooding about the plan to reconstruct the breast. She referred me and the journey there was (my) patience paid off because I am very happy with the results thanks to the doctors, (and) the team.”

An emotional 56-year-old Ranrattia Conhay from Region Two, also expressed her gratitude. “I (was) diagnosed (with cancer) since 2001, and I did surgery and in 2023. I did chemo… and I feel like my life is done because I don’t have a breast and I can’t go nowhere and then I do the breast surgery, the reconstruction of the breast and I am so happy because I can go anywhere and I must thank the team.”

In addition to the breast reconstruction surgeries, the team performed facial reconstructive surgery on a 14-year-old girl who was severely injured in a boat accident two months ago. Despite complications requiring follow-up, the surgery – an anterolateral thigh (ALT) flap procedure with bone graft – was successful and the girl is recovering well.

By the end of the mission, four patients had been discharged, with five remaining under observation. GPHC hopes that this mission will open the door to future collaborations aimed at improving access to advanced reconstructive surgery throughout Guyana and the wider Caribbean Region.

(GPHC conducts eight reconstructive breast surgeries on cancer survivors)

(GPHC conducts)