(Flight operator on $100k bail for damaging $1.6M in items)

Kaieteur News-A 25-year-old flight operator was granted $100,000 bail on Monday when she appeared virtually at the Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court, to answer to a damage to property charge.
The accused, Shavel Jones, made her first court appearance before Principal Magistrate Leron Daly, where the charge was read to her.
Jones pleaded not guilty to the charge that stated she maliciously damaged items valued at $1,610,000 belonging to Colin Primus at Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on January 23, 2025.
The woman is scheduled to return to court on February 13, 2025 for reports and statements.
