Latest update January 29th, 2025 8:36 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Flight operator on $100k bail for damaging $1.6M in items

Jan 29, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-A 25-year-old flight operator was granted $100,000 bail on Monday when she appeared virtually at the Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court, to answer to a damage to property charge.

Flight operator on $100k bail for damaging $1.6M in items

Shavel Jones

 The accused, Shavel Jones, made her first court appearance before Principal Magistrate Leron Daly, where the charge was read to her.

Jones pleaded not guilty to the charge that stated she maliciously damaged items valued at $1,610,000 belonging to Colin Primus at Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on January 23, 2025.

The woman is scheduled to return to court on February 13, 2025 for reports and statements.

(Flight operator on $100k bail for damaging $1.6M in items)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 24th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Tennis Association applauds historic GYD $8 billion allocation to the sports sector in the 2025 National Budget

Tennis Association applauds historic GYD $8 billion allocation to the...

Jan 28, 2025

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) commends the Government of Guyana (GOG) for its significant increase in funding to the sports sector in the 2025 National budget. This...
Read More
Squash Association notes significance of Government Sports Budget Allocation 2025

Squash Association notes significance of...

Jan 28, 2025

Pepsi Hikers and GBTI GCC win Bounty/Antonio’s Grill Hockey Tourney

Pepsi Hikers and GBTI GCC win Bounty/Antonio’s...

Jan 28, 2025

GYMMAF president lauds Transformative G$8 billion Sports Budget

GYMMAF president lauds Transformative G$8 billion...

Jan 28, 2025

GOA says 2025 Sports Budget allocation demonstrates government commitment to sports sector

GOA says 2025 Sports Budget allocation...

Jan 28, 2025

Foreign Link Darts Club hosts successful Inaugural Tournament

Foreign Link Darts Club hosts successful...

Jan 28, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]