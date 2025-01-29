Biometrics must be implemented for the upcoming elections

Dear Editor,

Biometrics is not just an option for the upcoming elections; it is a necessity. The urgency for electoral reform cannot be overstated, and it is time to demand action.

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP), which has long accused the People’s National Congress and A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) of rigging elections, must face its own contradictions.

Despite the PPP’s history of election manipulation, including the infamous 2006 incident where Sam Hinds was dubiously awarded the AFC’s seat with the support of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), or its attempts to steal another seat in 2011 were it not for the vigilance of Opposition-nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexander, the PPP now finds convenient excuses to oppose biometrics

The hypocrisy is glaring. Under Bharrat Jagdeo’s leadership during the Steve Surujballi-led GECOM, the PPP advocated for biometrics as a safeguard for credible elections. Today, under the same leadership but in government, the PPP claims there isn’t enough time or that biometrics is unconstitutional. This flip-flopping undermines any trust in their commitment to electoral transparency. We must not allow these convenient excuses to derail progress.

As citizens who have lived through decades of accusations and counter accusations of rigging, we must demand a definitive solution—biometrics.

Elections in Guyana have been a source of ethnic tension and division, harming our nation’s fragile social harmony. Biometrics can provide a critical guardrail to safeguard the principle of “one-man-one-vote” and eliminate duplicate voting.

The necessity is underscored by the glaring inaccuracies in the Voters List. From 718,000 registered voters in mid-2024, the Preliminary Voters List for January 2025 has swelled to 735,000. This is a nation with a population of approximately 780,000! To add insult to injury, the regime refuses to release the 2022 Census, further eroding public trust.

Biometrics is not uncharted territory. Its success in eliminating voter fraud in other nations is well-documented. For Guyana, it is not a choice but a necessity. GECOM has no excuse.

Under the Laws of Guyana, it is GECOM’s responsibility to communicate the state of readiness for elections to the President before the electoral process is activated. Justice Claudette Singh, as Chairperson of GECOM, holds significant power to make this happen.

The Courts’ 2020 ruling under Order 60/2020 affirmed GECOM’s authority to make and enforce rules for credible elections. GECOM must act decisively to implement biometrics or recommend the necessary legislative action to ensure it is in place.

The argument that biometrics cannot be implemented due to lack of funding is baseless. The 2025 Budget allocates $237 million for elections, a significant increase from the $100 million allocated in 2024. With an additional $137 million at its disposal, GECOM has the resources to make biometrics a reality. If more funding is needed, the state must provide it.

This issue of biometrics has been on the agenda for over a decade. Justice Singh’s tenure since 2019 gives her ample familiarity with the matter. Opposition-nominated commissioners even submitted a motion in August 2022 to prioritise biometrics. Delays are inexcusable.

It is not just GECOM that must be held accountable. The Government and Opposition must rise above partisan politics to deliver this critical reform. History offers a precedent: in 1990, President Desmond Hoyte and Opposition Leader Cheddi Jagan worked together to enact electoral reforms that strengthened integrity. A similar cooperative effort is needed now. The time for excuses is over. Biometrics must be implemented for the upcoming elections. The people of Guyana deserve a transparent and credible electoral process. The integrity of our democracy depends on it. Let us demand nothing less!

Sincerely,

Lincoln Lewis

