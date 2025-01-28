Tennis Association applauds historic GYD $8 billion allocation to the sports sector in the 2025 National Budget

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) commends the Government of Guyana (GOG) for its significant increase in funding to the sports sector in the 2025 National budget. This unprecedented increase will further enhance sports infrastructure in urban and rural Guyana and also create pathways for the requisite training regimens and certification of athletes and coaches to improve their talents.

Over the last four years, the GTA has cultivated a strong partnership with the National Sports Commission, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, and by extension the Government of Guyana. This collaboration has resulted in significant improvements, inter alia, modern tennis facilities, a 500% increase in prize money for players, and the establishment of the National Tennis Academy. The National Tennis Academy (NTA) initiative is fully funded by the National Sports Commission, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, and by extension the Government of Guyana and allows players to receive free training from certified coaches.

The NTA not only eases the financial burden on parents. It also highlights the integral role of sport in addressing various social issues and is available to recreational and competitive players.

The 2025 budget allocation represents a positive, progressive, and continuous stride by the GOG toward bridging societal gaps through organised sport which fosters cohesion, camaraderie, discipline, and long-term friendships.

The GTA looks forward to advancing our established synergies in 2025 with the National Sports Commission, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, and the Government of Guyana to further develop the skillset and knowledge of our players and coaches.