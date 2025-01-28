Shadow foreign minister calls out CARICOM over silence in face of recent aggression by Venezuela

Kaieteur News – Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) and Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amanza Walton-Desir on Monday called out the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) over its silence in the face of the recent acts of aggression by Venezuela.

The MP’s comments come weeks after President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro on January 7, 2025 announced plans to elect a “Governor of the Guayana Esequiba” by “the people of Guayana Esequiba.” The Guyana Government had said that the action constituted a direct violation of commitments and agreements made by the two countries. Particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said Maduro’s plans “constitutes clear violations of the Argyle Agreement of December 14, 2023, and the binding Order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued on December 1, 2023.” According to the ministry, this unilateral action disregards the spirit of the Argyle Agreement, undermines the agreed framework for dialogue and peaceful coexistence, and significantly escalates tensions between our nations. The people of Guyana’s Essequibo region are Guyanese nationals who live in Guyana’s sovereign territory.

Meanwhile, in her presentation, the MP noted that while several sources have spoken out against the act of aggression, one key partner has been missing –CARICOM. “After much fanfare over the now obviously dead Argyle Declaration, the voices of key CARICOM leaders are deafeningly silent! This silence is not just disappointing; it is dangerous. It sends the wrong signal—not only to Venezuela but to the world—that aggression can be met with indifference,” she asserted.

According to the shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs: “what is also concerning is the silence of CARICOM its inaction undermines its credibility and fails to uphold the collective commitment to upholding the sovereignty of its member states.” “The Essequibo is not just a Guyanese issue; it is a Caribbean issue. CARICOM must step up, speak out, and demonstrate that it will not tolerate the violation of Guyana’s sovereignty. Anything less is an abdication of its responsibility,” she stated.

Lax approach to migration

The shadow foreign affairs minister also criticised the government over its lax approach in formulating and implementing a national foreign policy which will cater to issues such as migration. “It is crucial that we address the challenges posed by our porous borders which continue to expose us to significant risks that could undermine our national security, territorial integrity, and social cohesion,” she insisted.

Alluding to a Stabroek News article which quoted the Minister with responsibility for immigration Robeson Benn saying that it is anticipated that the migrant population will increase in the coming months,” Walton –Desir said that to date, the government is unable to provide a realistic estimate of the number of Venezuelan migrants in the country. “The reason is clear… They simply do not know. It is obvious that the PPP government has lost control over the migrant situation resulting in grave risk to our country’s security and sovereignty.” Walton-Desir stressed “to mitigate these risks and protect the integrity of our nation, we must immediately establish a mandatory migrant registration system.”

Further, she suggested that the refugees and migrants must only be granted temporary status, until they can return to their homelands, with a clear and explicit prohibition against voting rights. “Guyanese citizenship must remain a privilege, not a pathway to manipulation or long-term instability. You travel the length and breadth of this country and the people of Guyana will tell you their deep concern at the abysmal handling of the migrant crisis here and the lack of government policy to address this burning issue but this is the PPP/C –Postponing Practical Policy Continuously and Placing Politics over People’s Concerns,” added Walton-Desir.

Further emphasising on the need for a migration policy, the MP said that such a policy is essential for protecting local opportunities, preserving cultural identity, and ensuring sustainable growth. “We in the Parliamentary opposition have been unequivocal in our call. We are on record making a number of recommendations to the PPP/C government including the full mobilization of our diplomatic apparatus to secure continued international support, emphasising the justness of our cause and the rightness of our claim,” she explained. Walton-Desir pointed out that the Opposition side of the house had called for the establishment of a Border Security Commission and the establishment of a Foreign Relations Council. “Mr. Speaker Our calls, including for the convening of regular meetings of the Foreign Relations Sectoral Committee of this National Assembly, continue to fall on deaf ears…We are reiterating them,” the MP said.