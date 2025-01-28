Over 2,000 traffic cases recorded in a week

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) over the past week, from January 19 to 25, 2025 has recorded 2794 traffic violations, with numerous errant road users either ticketed summoned, or formally charged for a range of offences.

Police reported that a total of 322 tickets were issued for exceeding the speed limit. Additionally, 145 drivers were charged with failing to wear seatbelts. Eleven drivers were charged for driving Under the Influence of alcohol (DUI). There were 299 cases of the illegal use of tinted glass and a total of 190 motorcyclists were ticketed for not wearing safety helmets.

Furthermore, 24 motor lorry drivers were charged for faulty packing of their loads, with some incidents involving spilled mud and building waste along Heroes Highway and Rupert Craig Highway. In terms of lighting violations, 28 vehicles were found to have inadequate front lighting, and 79 cases involved rear lighting violations, particularly trailers and lorries transporting construction materials, sea-bound containers, and aggregate. Lastly, 76 vehicles were charged for breaching the condition of their prescribed fitness.

To this end, police asserted that in every enforcement effort, which is complemented by traffic education, officers wear fully operable body cameras to ensure professional service delivery and capture important footage of both officers and motorists, benefiting all parties involved.Top of Form “Persons who make unsubstantiated reports against ranks are notified that the body pack cameras will be utilised and footage extracted to ensure a fair process, which demands unbiased, accurate reports,” police said in the report.