Opposition whips PPP for treating oil account as ATM

Kaieteur News – The Opposition has whipped the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government for its management of the resources from the oil and gas sector.

Opposition Chief Whip, Christopher Jones during his contribution to the 2025 Budget Debate said, “Mr. Speaker, over the past four years, the PPP has treated Guyana’s oil revenues like an ATM.”

Jones told the House that since the administration took office, it made 20 withdrawals from the national treasury to support six Budgets and 14 supplementary allocations, totaling over $4.9 trillion.

Since 2022, government has deducted approximately US$3.2B, as at the end of December 2024.

Despite the enormous spending by government over the period, the Member of Parliament (MP) argued that Guyanese are left asking, “What has changed for us?”

Jones said, “Each year, we are told that ‘this is our year’ and that every budget is ‘The People’s Budget’. Yet, the promises in these budgets are nothing more than fleeting illusions—visions that will never be attained under the People’s Progressive Party Civic.”

Pointing to the benefits to public servants under the PPP’s current tenure compared to the Coalition’s four years in office, Jones noted that without oil money, the previous administration increased wages and salaries by 77% whereas with oil revenue, the PPP only gave public servants a 35% increase.

He described this as, “typical greed from the PPP government” highlighting the unbearable cost of living. In addition to this, the Opposition Parliamentarian contended that the access to clean water is inconsistent; roads and bridges are poorly constructed; health centers lack medication; and electricity failures are frequent.

“In the abundance of water, the people are still thirsty,” Jones told the House, pointing to the “smelly and dirty” water running through taps.

In concluding his 35-minute presentation, the Opposition Chief Whip argued that the 2025 Budget is not one for the people, but rather a blueprint for the enrichment of a few. “It is a betrayal of the trust and hopes of the Guyanese people—a farce, a pretense, and a shameful transfer of wealth from the many to the privileged few. The people of this nation deserve better,” Jones quipped.

This year’s Budget, as presented by Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh is set as $1.382 trillion. The Natural Resource Fund (NRF) is expected to provide US$2.5B or $512.4B to support national development priorities. This will take the total withdrawal and anticipated use of oil money to US$5.7B.