New Cotton Field Secondary School to cost $1.7B

Kaieteur News – The new Cotton Field Secondary School in Region Two will be constructed at a cost of $1.7 billion.
The project which is being executed through the Ministry of Education was awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office to contractor, Builders Hardware, General Supplies and Construction.
Builders Hardware, General Supplies and Construction is no stranger to government projects in Region Two. The firm contractor is currently building the new Charity Market. Builders Hardware was among 10 firms that submitted bids for the secondary school project and was awarded it to a value of $1,798,137,760, NPTAB released.
Speaking with this publication on Monday, Regional Chairperson, Vilma DeSilva related, “The existing one is very old it’s not feasible to repair. Also the population is increasing.”
Kaieteur News was further informed that at present 650 students attend Cotton Field Secondary. The new school building will be constructed at the current location. Due to this, the students are expected to be accommodated at the Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary which is nearby and will be attending school through a shift system, DeSilva related. “We’re also looking at a modern facility to improve the delivery of better education,” the Regional Chairperson added.
Meanwhile, at her ministry’s recent end-of-year press conference, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said that her government between 2020 and 2024 issued tenders for 37 secondary school projects across the country, some of which have been completed while others are under construction. This year, with $175 billion budgeted for the education sector, approximately $36.2 billion is to build, rebuild, expand and improve education facilities across the country.
