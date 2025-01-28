GRA launches app to simplify tax and licence management

Kaieteur News – In an effort to modernise and streamline services, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Monday launched a new app called ‘Padna,’ designed to make managing taxes, licences and other vital documents more efficient and less time-consuming for taxpayers.

The app aims to serve as a comprehensive tool for taxpayers, allowing them to access and manage important information easily, such as tax returns, vehicle documents, and licences, all from the convenience of their mobile devices.

During the launch held at GRA headquarters, located at Camp Street, Georgetown, the Head of Information Technology (IT), Sese Jones said that the app is like having a “personal friend” at GRA, offering users a user-friendly experience in navigating the often complex world of taxes.

One of the standout features of the app is its ability to simplify document verification. Jones explained that instead of dealing with physical certificates, users can now access electronic versions of critical documents, such as Tax payer Identification Number (TIN) certificates and driver’s licences.

“We will be working with our stakeholders, banks, national institutions, any one of the ministries… that you will have to present a document issue by GRA, usually a TIN certificate, licence or any of those things, we want that experience to be an electronic experience for you,” he said.

The head of IT explained that the ministries or different institutes will be allowed to instantly verify the authenticity of documents presented via a secure Quick Response (QR) code system. The code contains all the necessary details for any document issued by GRA, reducing errors and making it easier for users to fulfill their obligations quickly and correctly.

Another feature set to make tax filing easier is the automatic tax return preparation via QR code scanning. When user’s now scan their 7B slip, Padna automatically pulls the relevant information to file tax returns, helping eliminate common mistakes and misunderstandings that often arise during the process.

He asserted, “This is where a number of taxpayers made several entries mistakes and misunderstanding on what they need to do. Tax can be intimidating and we want to take away that burden from you.” In addition to these tools, the app also includes a vehicle tax calculator that helps users determine the taxes on popular vehicles being imported into the country, making it more straightforward for car owners to comply with regulations. Moreover, Jones mentioned that the app is expected to evolve with additional features being introduced throughout the year. A significant update scheduled for later in 2025 is the integration of mobile payment platforms, beginning with Mobile Money Guyana (MMG).

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner General, Hema Khan said that GRA understands the importance of accessibility and are dedicated to exploring new solutions that simplify tax-related processes. She reiterated that GRA’s goal is to ensure that every taxpayer is fully informed about their obligations. She said, ‘We also thrive to deliver services on time and dedicated to provide service within the timeline set out in our standard operating (time)… ensuring that your experience with us is always timely.”