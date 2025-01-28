Foreign Link Darts Club hosts successful Inaugural Tournament

Kaieteur Sports – The Foreign Link Darts Club (FLDC) contested its inaugural Pro and Novice Darts Tournament on Saturday at M’s Lounge and Bar, Ogle, East Bank Demerara, delivering a night of high-quality darts and intense competition.

National champion Sudesh Fitzgerald, together with Bryan James emerged victorious in the Team’s event, while FLDC’s own Christopher Lochan stole the spotlight in the Singles category, claiming the coveted first-place prize.

Fitzgerald, known for his dominance in the sport, teamed up with rising star Bryan James to defeat the duo of Sherwyn Greene and Nishan Mohamed, capturing the Team’s divisional title in style, carting off with the impressive first place prize and championship trophy.

While in the Singles event, Christopher Lochan proved unstoppable. Lochan not only secured the top spot but also earned accolades for hitting the most 180s and completing the shortest match of the evening. Sherwyn Greene put up a valiant fight but had to settle for second place. Greene, however, left his mark by recording the highest checkout of the tournament.

The tournament was made possible through the generous support of Krystal Clear Water Store, Dr. Terrence Joseph, and the FLDC committee. With the success of this event, the club is already gearing up for its second tournament, scheduled for the last weekend in February.