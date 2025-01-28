Latest update January 28th, 2025 12:59 AM

Drug trade putting tremendous strain on security forces – Min. Benn

Jan 28, 2025

Kaieteur News – Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn on Monday told the National Assembly that the drug trafficking situation here is putting tremendous pressure on the security sector.

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn

During the debates on the 2025 National Budget the minister told the House that there has been an increase of transnational crime but it is not directly related to Guyana, instead it is a result of the drug trade. “We are not the marketplace for the drugs. We are transit points, and the fact that the drug trafficking activity and the criminality bring tremendous pressures in relation to the security sphere. We will continue to fight. We’re putting more money into this effort, and we are working at continuing to bring down the planes and to make the necessary seizures to deal with this nefarious business,” Minister Benn told the House.

Speaking on narcotic seizures by the Guyana Police Force, in 2024, Benn said there were 1463 seizures, 581 reports, 1379 cases and 77 convictions. Trafficking in Persons (TIP) saw 31 reports and six cases being made. “The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit made the significant seizure of over 4000 kilograms of cocaine seen in our country over the years, the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Police Force also seized after discovering particular types of submersible vessels, three vessels, which were being intended for use for drug trafficking…” Benn said.

While there have been concerns in relation to the crime rate in the country, Benn said over the last few years “we have had a reduction in serious crimes by 12.2%.” Referencing the comments of Former Minister Khemraj Ramjattan on domestic violence Minister Benn said that last year they recorded 1535 reports of domestic violence of which 911 cases were made and there were 167 convictions, which is an increase from 2023.

 

 

 

