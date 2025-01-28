Boulders all over de place

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh people putting boulders pun dem parapet like dem claiming gold mines. Big, big rocks deh all over de place, like if dem paving de way fuh Moses to cross de Red Sea. But hear nah, dem rocks causing nuff trouble, and one day somebody gon fall and knock dem head, and it gon be a wake instead of a bake.

De other day, a man seh he nearly run off de road trying to evade a donkey cart. He seh when he look, de parapet full up with boulders big like Mount Roraima. No space fuh swerve! He seh he rather deal with de cart than dem rocks, because at least de cart moving slow. De rocks? Dem just sitting there waiting fuh kill somebody.

Dem boys seh is pure selfishness causing this. People don’t want nobody park in front dem property, so dem decide fuh block de whole nation from using de parapet. Is not dem private property! But Guyanese believe once it in front dem property, it belong to dem. Dem treating de parapet like de crown jewels.

Imagine you walking late at night, and you trip over one of dem boulders. Next thing, you waking up in de afterlife asking St. Peter what time it is. And poor St. Peter looking at you like, “Is not even your time yet!”

Dem boys seh de authorities need fuh tek action. Move dem rocks before dem start moving people to de hospital—or worse, to Le Repentir Cemetery. Parapet is not fuh landscaping wid death traps.

So, all dem people who think dem doing something smart wid dem boulders, tek warning. Dem boys seh, leave de parapet alone, and let de public breathe easy. After all, a safe road is better than a stony heart.

Talk half. Leff half