Bids open for installation of water supply systems in Reg. 7 villages

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that several Amerindian Villages located in Region Seven will receive water supply systems through the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI).

According to the tender information, the communities identified are 72 Miles, Issano, Batavia, Itaballi, Karrau, and Kartabo in the Lower Mazaruni. These projects are estimated to cost $104.5 million according to figures provided by GWI’s engineer.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana National Bureau of Standards

Procurement of Courier Services for GNBS.

Guyana Sugar Corporation

Supply & Delivery of Quicklime for the Industry

Supply & Delivery of Caustic Soda for the Industry.

Guyana Water Inc.

Installation of Water Supply System in 72 Miles & Issano, Region 7.

Installation of Water Supply System in Batavia

& Itaballi, Lower Mazaruni, Region 7.

Installation of Water Supply System in Karrau

& Kartabo, Lower Mazaruni, Region 7.

Installation of Water Supply

System in St. Ignatius, Region 9.

Installation of Water Supply

System in Shulinab, Region 9.

Installation of Water Supply

System in Rupunau, Region 9.