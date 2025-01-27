Latest update January 27th, 2025 4:30 AM
Jan 27, 2025 News
Kaieteur News-The University of Guyana has distanced itself from a survey currently being conducted, which includes political polling.
In a press release, UG said it would appear that persons purporting to be students of the university are soliciting responses to a certain survey in the Berbice area at the moment.
The university said the public should note the following:
1) When the University is conducting surveys, the public is usually notified by advertisements in the local newspapers and on the University’s official website. 2) The data collectors will have letters and UG-issued ID cards specific to the survey. 3) The data collectors are expected to respect people’s wishes to opt out of any such exercises at any point. 4) A University of Guyana’s official contact for the staff member supervising the survey is provided in case there are queries and or comments.
“The general public is therefore asked to take note and be guided accordingly,” the release stated.
UG distances self from political polling survey
