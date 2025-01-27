Poor connectivity will hinder hinterland residents from benefitting from digital school—Chandan-Edmond

Kaieteur News-Without robust infrastructure in place, the hinterland and rural communities are at risk of exclusion from the benefits of the soon-to-be established digital school, Opposition Member of Parliament, Geeta Chandan Edmond has said.

She made the comments during her contribution to this year’s budget debate last week Friday. President Irfaan Ali late last year announced as part of the government’s vision of creating a modern digital economy, it will launch this year the Caribbean’s first digital school. He said too that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) will be integrated into this innovative learning concept, allowing Guyana’s future leaders to be technologically oriented.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand was quoted by the Department of Public Information (DPI) saying: “COVID taught us all that the premier way of delivering education remains a teacher in front of the classroom…. but we also learned that we could amplify what we’re doing…through both physical presence as well as the infusion of technology and technology aided learning… . And so, in next two or three weeks… President Ali is going to be launching the Caribbean’s first Digital School.” According to the education minister, the project will require new legislation to enable students to choose between in-person and digital learning. “All of our curriculum will be uploaded, and he’s opening this school to the wider Caribbean. So, we’re actually working with a company out of India to build that out, and that’s being done robustly now,” she assured.

President Ali had unveiled the proposed initiative during a special session of Parliament last year. President Ali had outlined that the digital school will ensure effective learning and will be equipped with the necessary online textbooks and teaching materials, catering to entrepreneurial skills, cultural education, and electronic nursing and accounting. He had said too that not only are Guyanese to benefit, but students in other CARICOM states will be eligible for enrolment.

Robust infrastructure

Meanwhile, according to Chandan-Edmond, while the government’s One Guyana Digital School initiative is a bold step toward the modernisation of the country’s education sector and keeping up with global trends, its success depends on a thorough evaluation, the feasibility of the initiative, its level of inclusivity and the sustainability to ensure that transformative results are delivered.

“A digital school, Mister Speaker, could transform access to quality education by connecting students in remote and hinterland areas to the same resources as their urban counterparts, interactive learning can promise to create an equitable learning environment. Modernizing education includes equipping teachers with advanced infrastructure tools and access to international expertise,” she said.

While she is conscious of the fact that children will benefit from the initiative, as it can position the next generation for leadership in the emerging industries Chandan-Edmond warned that, “without robust infrastructure, hinterland and rural communities risk exclusion from the benefits of digital education, limited access to reliable electricity and internet could also deepen existing inequalities. The affordability of devices and internet access may also pose a problem for low-income families. Transitioning to digital learning demands significant teacher training.”

Chandan-Edmond believes that even though the initiative holds transformative potential for the sector, in order to realise the vision there needs to be strategic planning, decisive action and unwavering commitment to inclusivity. “This can be achieved by addressing these critical challenges, inequality, infrastructure, capacity building and cyber security, which will therefore ensure this initiative is not just a vision, but a catalyst for meaningful change,” the Opposition MP said. She went on to say that, “As parliamentarians, Mister Speaker, it is our responsibility to demand smart investment, rigorous oversight and stakeholder collaboration. Let us all, in this House, act decisively to create an education system that equips every child to thrive in the digital age and secure Guyana’s future as a leader in education and innovation.”

