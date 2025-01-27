Jonestown tour kicks off

Kaieteur News-Wanderlust Adventures GY has announced the successful completion of its inaugural Jonestown Memorial Tour, a journey into the 1978 People’s Temple tragedy, one of the most disastrous events in Guyanese and American history.

In a press release, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) said that the tour operator hosted seven participants, including one of its representatives, two locals, two international journalists, a visitor from Norway and one from California.

“The participants explored the Jonestown historical site while engaging with locals from Port Kaituma, including a witness who lived near the site during the tragedy. Other key highlights of this tour include a visit to the Port Kaituma Market, a moment of reflection at the rapids, and an evening dinner and reflection session. The tour also seamlessly incorporated a visit to Kaieteur. This isn’t a part of the official itinerary, but it added to the broader appeal of Guyana’s tourism offerings, GTA said in the release.

According to the release, Norwegian participant Torkil Mogstad praised the experience: “When I recently googled Jonestown, I came across Wanderlust Adventures’ tour. I was lucky enough to join their first official tour. It was an unforgettable experience that allowed me to reflect on the events in a very respectful way.” Stephen Matthews, the California participant, found the tour to be an emotionally charged experience. Equally important is the fact that after seven years of trying, he was finally able to have this experience through Wanderlust Adventures GY.

“This tour is not just about history; it’s about understanding, reflection, and connecting with the profound lessons of the past,” said Roselyn Sewcharran, Owner of Wanderlust Adventures GY. “We are honoured to provide a respectful platform for this important story and to welcome guests from around the world to experience Guyana’s unique history and culture.”

According to GTA, the Jonestown Memorial Tour has sparked significant international interest, including inquiries from U.S. travellers, retired military professionals, and travel bloggers. It has been recognised by global media outlets such as CNN, The New York Times, NBC News, The Washington Post and even The Guardian. Wanderlust Adventures said in its capacity as an officially licensed tourism business, it will continue to work with the GTA to promote Guyana’s history, culture, and natural beauty through expertly curated experiences like the Jonestown Memorial Tour.

